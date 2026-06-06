Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit protest: What happened? Protester removed after disrupting opening session

A protest briefly disrupted the opening session of Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday after a woman stood up and shouted accusations directed at TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk. The woman was later removed by security personnel from the event.

CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk, speaks during the Turning Point Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio. REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez(REUTERS)

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The incident occurred during TPUSA’s Women’s Leadership Summit, a multi-day conference that brings together conservative women, activists, commentators and political figures.

The event is being held in San Antonio and features speeches focused on leadership, faith, politics, wellness and public engagement.

Read more: Jacob Wenske Erika Kirk threat: 5 things on man who threatened to bomb TPUSA event

What happened at the summit?

Footage shared online by journalist Virginia Grace McKinnon showed the woman interrupting the event by repeatedly yelling, “Erika Kirk protects pedophiles,” during the summit’s opening programming.

An uprising results from the protestors' calls against the TPUSA CEO, being joined by a few other voices. The protestor was swiftly removed from the area by security personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} A second video posted shortly afterwards showed a longer clip of the exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second video posted shortly afterwards showed a longer clip of the exchange. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kirk addressed the audience after the protester was removed and urged attendees to pray for those who oppose them. “It is important to remember that happiness comes and goes, and I pray that you find it,” Kirk said, adding that participants should “pray for our enemies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirk addressed the audience after the protester was removed and urged attendees to pray for those who oppose them. “It is important to remember that happiness comes and goes, and I pray that you find it,” Kirk said, adding that participants should “pray for our enemies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The remarks were met with applause from many in attendance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks were met with applause from many in attendance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mixed reactions on social media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mixed reactions on social media {{/usCountry}}

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Videos of the incident rapidly circulated across social media, with some supporting the protesters' calls and some sympathizing with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika.

Someone on X wrote criticizing the Protestor, “Escort her out now who wtf says something so untruthful and deluded aloud like that.”

Another user referenced Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly's repeated allegation on Erika and wrote, “This woman has more grace and charm in one pinky than Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and every single member of the Candy cult combined.”

Some users, however, have doubted Erika's stance on Epstein and have questioned her previous actions, writing, “Well, she does protect pedophiles. We need to investigate her ties to the shady Romanian charity she was involved with”

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Another user wrote, “Erika Kirk didn’t say anything about Epstein. The protestors have a point.”

Users on X also took screenshots of Erika's expressions from the video of the protestors' call and wrote, “LOL she tried to whip up her patented Crazy Eyes Glare™”

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Read more: Erika Kirk gives big reaction after attack threat from Jacob Wenske; 'God’s justice…'

Protestors at the summit amid death threats against Erika Kirk

There were increased security concerns about the event at the time of the protest.

Authorities in San Antonio stated earlier this week that a Texas man, Jacob Wenske, had been arrested for allegedly threatening Erika Kirk and the Women's Leadership Summit attendees online.

The suspect allegedly posted threats of violence against Kirk and attendees, according to police and local media reports. In reaction to the threats, TPUSA claimed to have collaborated closely with law enforcement.

Erika Kirk has issued a cryptic public response with a religious message supposedly pointing towards the arrest. In an X post, she quoted Psalm 37:12-15 with themes of justice, righteousness, and accountability.

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The biblical scripture said, “ The wicked plots against the righteous and gnashes his teeth at him, but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he sees that his day is coming.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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