Twist in Candace Owens’ latest Erika Kirk criticism amid husband George Farmer's admission: ‘I don’t know…’

Candace Owens is facing fresh criticism after a video from her show sparked debate online. In the clip, Owens questioned the close communication between late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika Kirk. However, many viewers focused on a different part of her comments. While comparing their marriage to her own relationship with husband George Farmer, Owens said, “I don’t know what George does every day,” leading some critics to argue that she unintentionally revealed communication gaps in her own marriage.

Candace Owens’ comments about George Farmer shift attention away from Erika Kirk

Candace Owens seemingly reveals her marriage details during Erika Kirk feud. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova (REUTERS)

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The discussion began when Owens spoke about reports that Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk regularly discussed work, future plans and important decisions together. Reacting to that, Owens said, “I don’t know what George does every day. I’m in my basement all day.”

She also expressed surprise at the idea of spouses discussing detailed plans and contingencies together, using her own marriage as a comparison.

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{{^usCountry}} That comparison became the focus of online discussion that backfired on her. One viewer wrote, “She was trying to criticize Erika but ended up talking about her own marriage.” Another commented, “The part that stood out wasn’t Erika. It was Candace saying she has no idea what her husband does all day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That comparison became the focus of online discussion that backfired on her. One viewer wrote, “She was trying to criticize Erika but ended up talking about her own marriage.” Another commented, “The part that stood out wasn’t Erika. It was Candace saying she has no idea what her husband does all day.” {{/usCountry}}

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The clip has since been widely shared by both supporters and critics of Owens, with many debating whether her remarks revealed more about her own relationship than she intended.

Also Read: Candace Owens questions authenticity of Charlie & Erika Kirk's marriage, links her to Epstein's circle: ‘She was never…’

Candace Owens and Erika Kirk feud continues months after Charlie Kirk’s death

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The viral moment comes amid Owens’ ongoing criticism of Erika Kirk following the September 2025 assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Over the past several months, Owens has released numerous videos examining events surrounding Kirk’s death. In those videos, she has questioned Erika Kirk’s actions after the tragedy, her leadership of Turning Point USA and other aspects of the case.

Owens has presented the series as an effort to examine what she views as unanswered questions. Erika Kirk, meanwhile, has rejected conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s death and has said the accusations and speculation have been harmful to her family.

Also Read: Candace Owens pregnant: Podcaster's announcement puts children in focus; Laura Loomer's Russia allegation surfaces

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The latest clip did little to ease tensions. Instead, it shifted attention from Candace Owens’ criticism of Erika Kirk to her own description of life with George Farmer. As discussion around the video continues, many online conversations are now focused less on Owens’ claims about Erika Kirk and more on the personal details Owens shared about her own marriage.