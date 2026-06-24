Candace Owens pregnant: Podcaster's announcement puts children in focus; Laura Loomer's Russia allegation surfaces

The 37-year-old indicated that she's pregnant with a boy, noting that her viewers had commented about Owens having a ‘certain’ kind of attitude when she's pregnant with a boy. ‘Growing a boy inside you makes you want to aggress,’ Owens continued when addressing her viewers.

Podcaster Candace Owens announced that she's pregnant when appearing on her show. “I'm with child, I am expecting another child,” Owens said. She credited her viewers for ‘sussing’ it out within the first four weeks of her pregnancy, and said she found out she was pregnant due to her viewers.

Owens' announcement came on Monday, and put focus on her family. Many have been left wondering how many kids Owens has. Here's all you need to know about Candace Owens' children.

Owens married British businessman George Farmer in 2019 and the two have four children together. Her latest announcement indicates that a fifth child – a boy is on the way.

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How many children Candace Owens has Owens and Farmer welcomed their first son in January 2021, but the child's name has not been made public. Their daughter Louise was born in July 2022, and their other son Max came in 2023. Their youngest child, Roman, was born in May 2025. The name of the fifth child is not known yet.

Laura Loomer's Russia allegations surface Owens' pregnancy announcement has put focus on the allegations made by far-right political commentator and Donald Trump loyalist Laura Loomer.

Loomer has been at loggerheads with Owens over a number of issues, including the former's allegations against Charlie Kirk's widow and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, the criticism of Trump's war against Iran, among other things.

On June 4, Loomer had claimed that Owens ‘looked’ pregnant, while sharing photos from the Russia trip she took with Farmer and her kids. “Candace Owens looks pregnant in her pics from Russia. I can see it now if she’s investigated for possible FARA violations,” Loomer wrote on X, alleging that Owens received foreign funds.

She claimed that Owens would use her pregnancy as an excuse to seek asylum in Russia.