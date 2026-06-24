Candace Owens pregnant: Podcaster's announcement puts children in focus; Laura Loomer's Russia allegation surfaces
Podcaster Candace Owens announced on her show that she was pregnant, putting focus on Laura Loomer's past allegations about seeking ‘asylum’ in Russia.
Podcaster Candace Owens announced that she's pregnant when appearing on her show. “I'm with child, I am expecting another child,” Owens said. She credited her viewers for ‘sussing’ it out within the first four weeks of her pregnancy, and said she found out she was pregnant due to her viewers.
The 37-year-old indicated that she's pregnant with a boy, noting that her viewers had commented about Owens having a ‘certain’ kind of attitude when she's pregnant with a boy. ‘Growing a boy inside you makes you want to aggress,’ Owens continued when addressing her viewers.
Owens' announcement came on Monday, and put focus on her family. Many have been left wondering how many kids Owens has. Here's all you need to know about Candace Owens' children.
Owens married British businessman George Farmer in 2019 and the two have four children together. Her latest announcement indicates that a fifth child – a boy is on the way.
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How many children Candace Owens has
Owens and Farmer welcomed their first son in January 2021, but the child's name has not been made public. Their daughter Louise was born in July 2022, and their other son Max came in 2023. Their youngest child, Roman, was born in May 2025. The name of the fifth child is not known yet.
Laura Loomer's Russia allegations surface
Owens' pregnancy announcement has put focus on the allegations made by far-right political commentator and Donald Trump loyalist Laura Loomer.
Loomer has been at loggerheads with Owens over a number of issues, including the former's allegations against Charlie Kirk's widow and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, the criticism of Trump's war against Iran, among other things.
On June 4, Loomer had claimed that Owens ‘looked’ pregnant, while sharing photos from the Russia trip she took with Farmer and her kids. “Candace Owens looks pregnant in her pics from Russia. I can see it now if she’s investigated for possible FARA violations,” Loomer wrote on X, alleging that Owens received foreign funds.
She claimed that Owens would use her pregnancy as an excuse to seek asylum in Russia.
“Like I said. Candace Owens is auditioning to be the female Edward Snowden so she can avoid all accountability and live somewhere where she can spew her propaganda all day without fear of being sued or held accountable in the courts. This trip was likely the first step in helping make that happen. I’d bet money on it,” Loomer added. However, Owens is back in the US and has not indicated any plans to move out of the country.
The podcaster was also recently subjected to a death hoax when a pre-obituary was put out in her name. It has since been deleted and Owens came out and addressed the matter that she's very much alive.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More