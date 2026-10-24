Twitch streamer Frogan seeks donations to cover legal fees over Ethan Klein lawsuit: ‘I still owe $73K

Twitch streamer Morgan 'Frogan' sought financial support from her followers, saying that YouTuber Ethan Klein's litigation “has put me in serious financial hardship.” Her appeal came right after YouTuber's wife accused him of extramarital affair.

Frogan appealed for donations toward her legal bills after saying litigation brought by Ethan Klein had caused serious financial hardship. (GoFundMe)

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The streamer took to X to share that Ethan's lawsuit had put her in a tough financial spot, stressing that she's already spent over $100,000 on legal costs and still has $73,000 left to pay.

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Urging public for donation to cover the $73,000, she wrote: “I still owe $73K after it costing well over $100K.”

“Please donate to help cover my legal fees, so that I do not have to think about Ethan ever again.”

Twitch streamer Frogan's GoFundMe campaign

In the comment section of her X post, she has shared a link of her GoFundMe campaign, which states, “After nearly two years of a targeted harassment campaign against me, Ethan Klein has now escalated it into suing me for reacting to his video on Hasan and myself on his video titled “Content Nuke - Hasan Piker”.”

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{{^usCountry}} “This fundraiser is to cover any and all legal fees associated with his complaint, any counterclaims I may have against him, and any other bills and personal expenses from lost wages and damages arising from this litigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This fundraiser is to cover any and all legal fees associated with his complaint, any counterclaims I may have against him, and any other bills and personal expenses from lost wages and damages arising from this litigation.” {{/usCountry}}

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The fundraiser has so far raised $45,491 of $200K.

Also Read: YouTuber Jack Doherty sued for allegedly urging bodyguard to fight for livestream content

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Ethan Klein faces cheating allegations

Ethan's wife Hila Klein recently came out and said Ethan was cheating on her. She talked about how the betrayal hit her so hard that there's literally no way to put it into words. Hila also mentioned feeling like she was stuck in some kind of nightmare she couldn't escape from.

Ethan Klein dropped copyright lawsuit against Frogan last month

Last month, Frogan issued a statement on her X account following the voluntary dismissal of the copyright litigation initiated by Ethan Klein's enterprise.

According to judicial filings dated September 8, 2026, Ted Entertainment, Inc. elected to terminate the proceedings without prejudice, which means the case remains subject to potential refiling. Frogan responded to this development through a post on X the subsequent day, expressing her hope that this action would signify the conclusion of the protracted legal dispute.

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The legal action commenced in June 2025, when Klein leveled accusations against Frogan, Denims, and Kacey "Kaceytron" for alleged copyright infringement stemming from their reaction content to his video featuring commentary on Hasan Piker.

In her September 9 post, she said that the legal proceedings had significantly impacted her wellbeing and expressed her desire that the recent court action would ultimately resolve the matter.

“On September 8, 2026, I woke up to the news that Ethan Klein had voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against me after more than a year,” Frogan wrote. She then pointed out that the dismissal could still allow the case to be filed again.

“Of course, I want to be hopeful that it means the end of the lawsuit, which has taken an enormous toll on me,” she added.

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Frogan reiterated her stance that her use of Klein's video constituted fair use protection and expressed gratitude toward those who provided support throughout the legal proceedings.