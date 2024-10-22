Who is Frogan and why did she get banned by Twitch?

Frogan was banned by the streaming platform Twitch after her controversial remarks on US soldiers. The ban followed after she wished US soldiers “get PTSD” in her recent live stream on the streaming platform. A clip from the stream went viral on the internet causing immense backlash on X against the streamer. Streamer Frogan banned from Twitch for controversial remarks about US soldiers, faces backlash online.(@fr0gan/X)

Who is Frogan and why’s she banned on Twitch?

Morgan better known as Frogan on the internet is a popular streamer. Her Twitch profile described her as a “27-year-old public health expert + advocate by the day and self-proclaimed gamer by the night”. She has played games such as Mech Arena: Robot Showdown.

The streamer was recently put under a 30-day ban by Twitch after she made a controversial comment on the US military. According to a clip from the stream going viral on X, she said, “I will never have any f***ing pity for any f***ing soldiers. US military? Boo, f***ing who. I hope you get PTSD."

She also added that those who acknowledge their mistake do not deserve PTSD. She said, “The US military that are like yeah, you know I did this back then but now I know it's wrong like I am changed, f**k imperialism, f**k this, you don't deserve the PTSD.”

Frogan apologises for her comments

Frogan’s harsh comments about the US soldiers earned her massive backlash as one user wrote, “She disrespected the troops those that put their lives on the line every day she deserved the ban." A second user wrote, “Good she should’ve never disrespected the us soldiers that risk their life every day for us to be free.” A third user wrote, “#Frogan has been officially banned on #Twitch for 30 days after going on a rant for wishing the worst on #American troops.”

After being denounced for her remarks, Frogan issued a public apology on X. She wrote, "I go onto clarify in the clip that I do not mean "all" military, but specifically those with no remorse. What I said was out of frustration as they are currently bombing my family in the name of 'liberation'."

She added, “I realize that wishing people harm isn't the best way to talk about these issues and that I could have talked about these topics more sensitively.”