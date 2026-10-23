Ethan Klein's wife, Hila, accuses podcaster of having affair; social media users think it's Tamara as H3 Podcast cuts ties over allegations

Ethan Klein's wife, Hila, accused the podcaster of having an affair. She alleged on Instagram that Ethan had been having an affair for over half a year. Ethan Klein has been accused of having an affair by wife Hila, and the H3 Podcast crew cut ties with the alleged cheater. (X/@FearedBuck)

“I am living in a nightmare I can't wake up from. My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months. I am tired of lies. Here is the truth,” she wrote. Hila then detailed how she'd noticed some things were ‘wrong’ and had asked Ethan about it.

“I could sense something was wrong. I tried to ask him questions and share my concerns and hurt feelings. But I was met with dismissive answers and no action. Things that bothered me continued to bother me, and he did nothing about it. So I trusted him. Because I loved him. I stopped questioning him and began to question myself, my own instincts. My sanity. Eventually, he was caught in a lie, and I knew I was done. But the lies continued. 'It was just a kiss' became 'it was emotional cheating.' After I dragged these lies from him, he finally admitted he'd been in an affair for over 6 months, the extent of which I'm sure I still don't know,” she added.

Also Read | Lena the Plug, Adam22 deny divorce news; reveal chilling catfish theory

Hila went on to express the sense of betrayal she felt when faced with the facts.

“The betrayal I feel is immeasurable. The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this? I don't know what comes next; I've never been here before. I am in survival mode, trying to navigate separation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak. All I can do right now is focus on taking care of myself and my children, one day at a time,” she wrote.