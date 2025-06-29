Twitch streamer Jay Cinco gets into physical altercation with man during livestream. Here's what happened

Twitch IRL (In Real Life) streamer Jay Cinco recently got into a physical altercation inside a store while he was attending Paris Fashion Week 2025. The incident reportedly took place after he was confronted by an individual. Twitch streamer Jay Cinco gets into physical altercation with man during livestream (therealjaycincoo/Instagram)

The altercation seemed to take place after Cinco denied the individual permission to take a photo of him and Instagram model Lala Bapiste, who was accompanying him. Cinco’s companion even asked for security to intervene in the matter.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. An X account posted it with the caption, “FULL: Jay Cinco gets into a PHYSICAL ALTERCATION at Paris Fashion Week”.

Many X users reacted to the shocking incident in the comment section of the above video. “he needs to keep his emotions in check.. i could never be with a guy like that,” one user wrote. “Jay cinco officially needs security,” said one user, while another echoed, “bro needs security at this point”. “Jay’s always seeem to me like a troublesome person. Just a confirmation of my thoughts,” said one.

“i love that cinco stood his ground all through,” one user wrote, while another said, “all that money and still walking around with no security… yikes”. One user wrote, “i most certainly would nt be with a man with such attitude fr.” Another said, “these streamers got too comfortable talking sh** on camera they forget they are walking around in public i expect this to keep happening, these streamers talk so much but are really puzzy”.

What does the video show?

The clip shows Cinco facing off against the person, saying he did not want his photo to be taken. This happened after the individual expressed a wish to take a photo of Baptiste and him.

“Bro! We good, bro! We don't want to no picture, bro! Ay, ay, ay! Chill,” Cinco said.

Cinco’s companion was heard yelling, “Wait, stop touching him! What's wrong with you?”

The incident soon turned violent, with the man throwing a punch at Cinco, and Cinco then returning the blows. The cameraperson eventually seemed to step in and intervene.

In an X video that surfaced later, Cinco appeared to address the incident, saying, in part, “Like, we're not in France trying to do that. We're not trying to get arrested out here, bro. We're not even from out here, bro.” The clip was shared on X with the caption, “Jay Cinco ends his stream after an altercation with a crazy man in Paris, but he’s glad no one got hurt and will be streaming in Italy tomorrow”.