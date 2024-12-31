Two migrant girls from El Salvador dumped at US border with handwritten note; Internet says ‘The President of…’

In a heart-breaking incident, a smuggler dumped two young migrant girls with a handwritten note at the US border over the weekend. US troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Saturday found the stranded children, aged five and nine years old, from El Salvador, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Wearing black T-shirts, the little girls were seen in a distressing picture displaying a piece of paper with an address and phone number written on it.

“Troopers recovered two unaccompanied female children left abandoned by a smuggler in Eagle Pass who fled back to Mexico,” Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez informed in a post on X alongside the image of the girls.

No further details were provided about the abandoned girls. However, the US Border Patrol was notified about them.

‘They can go right back to their homeland’, Internet reacts

Reacting to the post, one X user wrote: “Send a note to the parents to come pick them up.”

“Find their parents in El Salvador and send them back! Their country is doing great now! They can go right back to their homeland! No more dumping people into America to traffic!” another wrote.

“Send them back to El Salvador, along with whomever is listed on that note. The President of El Salvador seems to be a guy with answers,” a third user commented.

While some users expressed sympathy with the kids, others asked to arrest everyone, including those whose contact number is written on the note.

529,000 migrant kids entered US, latest data reveals

This incident comes at a time when large of number of unaccompanied migrant kids are being left at the border, with their family members' phone numbers or addresses sewn on their clothing or scribbled on them.

Last month, a clip of a 2-year-old El Salvadorian migrant child who told US officials that she had traveled alone to the US to find her parents caused huge outrage.

According to the recent Customs and Border Protection data, 529,000 migrant children have arrived in the US under the Biden administration, NY Post reported.

The government has lost a track of 320,000 migrant children who have crossed the border without their parents, revealed a startling report published in August.