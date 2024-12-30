Legal Indians in US or illegal Mexicans? Viral poll on X reveals shocking result

A social media poll revealed striking results, with 82% of participants favouring illegal Mexican immigrants over legal Indian immigrants to the United States, while only 18% supported the latter. The poll, hosted on X (formerly Twitter), has ignited widespread debate online for its controversial framing of the question: “Illegal Mexicans” vs. “Legal Indians” as immigrants to the US. 82% users voted for illegal Mexican immigrants over legal Indian immigrants. (X/@basedspinach)

The poll’s outcome drew widespread criticism for its overtly racist undertones. Users flocked to the comments section, many condemning the poll itself and the preferences it highlighted. One user wrote, “How is this even a question? Pitting one group against another is disgusting.” Another added, “The results show the deep-seated biases that still plague American society.”

Others, however, used the poll to justify their immigration priorities, citing cultural familiarity and historical ties with Mexico as reasons for their votes. “Mexicans have always been part of our workforce and community. Indians are just taking high-skilled jobs,” claimed a user, echoing a long-standing stereotype about immigrant labour in the US.

The divisive poll also sparked broader conversations about systemic racism and the inherent biases in the US immigration system. “This is a clear indication that immigration debates aren’t about legality; they’re about race and ethnicity,” noted a critic on X.

Take a look at the post:

The post was further reshared on Reddit, amplifying the debate. It was accompanied by the caption, "At the end of the day it's about looks and aesthetics. In the modern day Indian culture, mostly men, pay 0 attention to looks. We are programmed for survival. Unlike men of other countries where physical appearance is an important part. Hopefully things would improve in current generations.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Um.. what? You want to change your looks because of some racists?”

Another argued, “They want Mexicans because Mexicans do the physical work for them, on the other hand the legal educated Indians are in top positions.”

This debate comes against the backdrop of growing concern over immigration at the US-Mexico border. According to the BBC, since January 2021, when President Joe Biden took office, there have been over 10 million encounters with migrants attempting to enter the US Of these, around 8 million were intercepted at the southwest border with Mexico.

Recent figures reveal that in the current financial year (October 2023–September 2024), Mexicans accounted for the largest group of individuals encountered at the southern border, with 617,770 crossings. Venezuelans followed with nearly 250,000 crossings, and Guatemalans with approximately 200,000. The vast majority of those attempting to cross the US southern border are citizens of neighbouring American countries, further complicating the immigration discourse.

