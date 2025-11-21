Tyler Texas fire: Industrial blaze prompts evacuation at County Road 1151; visuals show firefighters battle flames

A fire broke out in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, prompting evacuation orders. Smith County firefighters were present at the area and the blaze was said to be an industrial fire near the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. No injuries have been reported in the Tyler fire so far. (Facebook/KTD Farm )

So far, no injuries have been reported, as per local media reports.

Smith County officials in a Facebook statement, said, “Smith County Emergency Services District 2 is on scene of a large industrial fire at the intersection of Hwy 64 and Toll 49. Please avoid the area.”

As per Smith County ESD2 Spokesperson Nikki Simmons, residents around County Road 1151 should evacuate the area immediately, KLTV reported. The spokesperson added that the fire was across from the airport and they were reporting from Hwy 64 and Toll 49. She also asked anyone with relatives in that area call them to alert them about the evacuations.

The spokesperson also noted it was ‘not the ag supply business that was burning’, as per local reports. However, she did not say what business the blaze was reported at.

Visuals of Tyler blaze

A video on Facebook showed massive operations underway in a bid to control the blaze. Several fire engines could be seen, working to douse the flames, while there were police cars present, to cordon off the area.

“Structure fire by the airport/64,:” the person who shared the clip wrote. Another person, sharing visuals provided a travel update. They wrote “If you were planning on taking 64 two or from Tyler from Canton or anywhere around that area, do not do it right now as of 630 this evening. It is stopped dead directly across from the airport. There is a massive fire fire department from all over it is popping and cracking. There is debris that they are trying to contain. Flames are off the road, but it is definitely a dangerous situation for the firefighters so stay out of their way and off the road if you can avoid it.”

A local farmer's market also posted about the ongoing situation and wrote “May we keep everyone affected by this massive fire in Tyler, TX, in our thoughts and prayers. The 5-star industrial containers near the airport is burning, and we pray for the brave individuals helping to contain the flames.”