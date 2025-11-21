US Capitol fire: What happened at Rayburn building? Videos show firefighters present

A fire broke out on a trolley between the Rayburn House Office building and the U.S. Capitol, in Washington DC on Thursday. A person was injured in the incident, as per ABC7 News. A view of the US Capitol.(Bloomberg)

It has now been identified as an electrical fire and has since been doused. However, prior to it, the blaze prompted road closures, as per reports. The trolley was moving from the Rayburn building when the fire broke out, local media reports said citing a Capitol police spokesperson.

The injured who was hurt received treatment there itself, since the extent of injuries was minor. Reportedly no one on board the trolley was injured.

Visuals show massive response to fire

Videos showed numerous fire trucks present outside the US Capitol.

“Firefighters arriving to the Capitol responding to an incident in the Rayburn House Office building subway to the Capitol,” one person wrote on X. The second video showed firefighters move through the hallways in an effort to control the situation.

NBC News reporter Kyle Stewart noted that the Capitol Police said the fire was out but they continued to clear the smoke. He shared visuals of both the cart and the firefighters at the scene.

Another person shared videos and wrote “Scenes from Capitol Plaza as fire crews respond to reports of smoke in the subway connecting the US Capitol and Rayburn office building. The few of us on the plaza were asked to evacuate area to allow room to work after several minutes”.

The underground trolley is among the three lines that operate under the U.S. Capitol grounds for members of Congress and their staff. The other two lines run under the Russell and Dirkson Senate Office buildings.

The particular line under the Rayburn building has been operating since the 1960s, as per the Architect of the Capitol.