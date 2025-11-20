From coconuts to glow sticks: 12 lesser-known items not allowed on flights

Most people are well aware of the basic categories of items that they are not allowed to carry in their luggage for air travel – explosives, combustibles, weapons, etc. However, you might find yourself stalled at airports for some rather curious items that are not widely known to be banned on flights. Here is taking a look at few things that could be on the no-fly list. (AP)

Here is a look at 12 such lesser-known items that are on the no-fly list, which you need to be careful to avoid when you are travelling by air.

12 banned items on flights

Coconuts

Yes, this humble fruit is also sometimes disallowed for air travel as it is seen to be at risk of exploding in a high-pressure environment. So, diced or desiccated coconut is fine, but a whole coconut might be a problem.

Lithium batteries

Batteries are an integral part of our electronic luggage that we keep in the hand luggage. But lithium batteries are seen as a fire risk. So, do check with your airlines.

Snow globes

An innocuous-looking souvenir like this can also cause problems, as it may contain more liquid than allowed, as per USA Today. So, be careful.

Specific medications

While medicines should usually not be a problem, there might be some chemicals in your medicines that may be flagged, as per Far & Wide. If you are using a very rare type of medicine with unique ingredients, make sure to check in advance.

Durian

This Southeast Asian fruit has a very strong smell and hence, can easily be disallowed for a contained environment like a flight.

Canned Foods

While many airlines and countries might allow canned foods, with some being sold at airports as well, in certain countries, they may be seen as a leakage risk or in danger of exploding under pressure. So, make sure to be on clear terms with your airline.

Soft cheese

Many airlines don’t allow liquids beyond a certain limit to be carried in your hand baggage. Unfortunately for cheese lovers, soft and malleable cheese can be counted as liquid and may get confiscated.

Seeds

Many countries want to protect their ecosphere from being damaged by invasive species. In such countries, seeds of certain plants might be confiscated as a bio-hazard. So, be careful what type of seeds you are carrying.

Glow sticks

These funny-looking objects contain liquid, and hence, could fall foul of liquid-based regulations.

Protein powder

Those who are keen on building muscle mass may not like this, but in some countries, there are restrictions on how and how much of a powdered substance one is carrying. Your protein powder might be taken for extra checking and confiscated, as per Skyscanner.

Magic 8 Ball

Pool lovers may be inconvenienced by this, but pool balls may fall foul of some regulations.

Toy weapons

Airport security just does not like the look of weapons, even if they are fake. They might well be confiscated, unless kept in your checked-in bag.

FAQs

Are coconuts allowed on flights?

Pieces of coconut may be allowed, but not a whole coconut.

Why is soft cheese a problem?

Because it may be counted as a liquid.

Why are lithium batteries blacklisted?

They can cause fire.