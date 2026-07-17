Ubisoft outage today? Users report login issues; how to fix Ubisoft Connect problems

Players across the country have reported problems accessing Ubisoft services early Friday. Hundreds of users have complained about login failures, connectivity errors and issues launching games through Ubisoft Connect, as per Downdetector.
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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