Ubisoft cancels six games, including Prince of Persia remake: Here’s why it happened

Ubisoft has decided to stop work on six game projects, including the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, as the company reshapes its internal structure and long-term plans. The publisher said the decision follows a review of its goals, costs, and future direction. The revised setup will take effect from April. Ubisoft has cancelled the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake as part of major internal changes.

The company said it will now run its game development through five Creative Houses. A central Creative Network will support these units by providing shared services, development support, and coordination from its headquarters. Ubisoft said this model aims to bring clarity to decision-making and align teams with specific game types.

6 Games Release Cancelled The first unit, known as Vantage Studios, will manage Ubisoft’s established franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. This group will focus on expanding these series through regular releases. The second unit will oversee shooter-based titles, including The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell. The third unit will handle games that already operate with ongoing updates, such as For Honor, The Crew, Riders Republic, Brawlhalla, and Skull and Bones.

Focus on Franchises and Long-Term Titles The fourth unit will work on story-based titles and fictional settings. This group includes brands such as Anno, Might and Magic, Rayman, Prince of Persia, and Beyond Good and Evil. The fifth unit will focus on games aimed at broad audiences, including Just Dance, Hungry Shark, and Uno.

As part of this shift, Ubisoft confirmed the cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. The company also ended work on four projects that had not been announced publicly. These included three projects planned as separate franchises and one mobile game. Ubisoft said the cancelled titles did not align with its updated priorities and internal benchmarks. In addition, seven other projects have been pushed back.

Ubisoft also announced changes to its workplace policy. Staff members will now be required to work from office locations for most of the week, with a set number of days allowed for remote work each year.