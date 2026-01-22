LG brings 2026 BEE-compliant ACs to the Indian market ahead of summer

LG has introduced a new range of air conditioners in India that meet the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star rating norms scheduled for 2026. The company has started the rollout ahead of the summer season, making it one of the early brands to align its air conditioner portfolio with the upcoming energy standards. LG has launched new air conditioners in India that meet the 2026 BEE energy efficiency standards. (LG)

Stricter Energy Efficiency Norms The revised BEE norms aim to raise energy efficiency benchmarks for home appliances in India. The 2026 framework brings stricter limits on power consumption to reduce electricity use and align domestic standards with global practices. Under the new rules, the criteria for assigning star ratings have changed. As a result, some models that earlier carried a 5-star rating may now fall under a lower category. LG stated that this shift reflects tougher efficiency requirements and not a decline in product output.

The company said the updated standards focus on long-term power savings for households. Based on estimates shared by LG, consumers who switch to a 5-star air conditioner that complies with the 2026 norms may save up to Rs. 19,000 on electricity bills over ten years. Actual savings may differ depending on usage patterns and local power tariffs.

LG New AC Lineup: Key Features The new air conditioner lineup includes features designed to manage cooling and energy use. One such function, Precool, uses location-based detection through the ThinQ app. The system can switch on cooling when the user comes within a set distance from home. Another feature, Energy Manager+, tracks past usage data and suggests operating hours. It also allows users to set spending limits to control electricity costs.

LG confirmed that the 2026 BEE-compliant air conditioners have started reaching the market from January. This timing allows buyers to choose models that follow the latest efficiency rules before peak demand begins.

To support the shift, the company has launched awareness campaigns across print, online, and retail channels to explain the updated star ratings. LG added that air conditioners made under earlier norms will continue to be sold until existing stock clears, giving consumers multiple choices during the transition phase.