UFC Freedom 250: Erika Kirk recounts sweet memory as she wishes fighters luck, ‘When Charlie and I had…’

Erika Kirk wished luck to the fighters ahead of the UFC Freedom 250, to be held on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. She took to X to share a fond memory involving her late husband, Charlie Kirk, while wishing the fighters luck and President Donald Trump a happy birthday.

UFC Freedom 250: Erika Kirk recounts sweet memory as she wishes fighters luck (AP/PTI) (AP04_18_2026_000003B)(AP)

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The UFC event coincides with Trump’s birthday.

“When Charlie and I had just started dating, we went to a UFC fight together, so when we found out about it as a possibility for 250th we were so stoked and made plans to be there...what a memory that would’ve been to share with our grandkids one day,” Erika wrote on X.

“Good luck to the fighters tonight, and Happy Birthday to @POTUS and our great military!!” she added.

Also Read | What time is the UFC fight on the White House lawn? UFC Freedom 250 schedule and how to watch live

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{{^usCountry}} Erika wrote the post as she reposted a throwback video shared by Turning Point USA, which shows Charlie talking about UFC Fight Night. TPUSA’s post is captioned, “In honor of Charlie, Turning Point USA is a proud sponsor of UFC Freedom 250”. UFC Freedom 250 – full fight card {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erika wrote the post as she reposted a throwback video shared by Turning Point USA, which shows Charlie talking about UFC Fight Night. TPUSA’s post is captioned, “In honor of Charlie, Turning Point USA is a proud sponsor of UFC Freedom 250”. UFC Freedom 250 – full fight card {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sunday’s event marks the first time in history that the presidential residence will stage a professional combat sports event. During the main event, UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria will defend his title against fan-favorite Justin Gaethje. Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira will move up in weight to face Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship during the co-main event. Meanwhile, Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira will move up in weight to face Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunday’s event marks the first time in history that the presidential residence will stage a professional combat sports event. During the main event, UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria will defend his title against fan-favorite Justin Gaethje. Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira will move up in weight to face Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship during the co-main event. Meanwhile, Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira will move up in weight to face Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. {{/usCountry}}

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Here’s the full fight card:

Lightweight championship: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Interim heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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