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UFO files: Aliens seen in 1960s? Bombshell claim from older FBI documents; 'three and a half to four feet tall'

Declassified US records reveal hundreds of unexplained aerial sightings from military and civilians.

Published on: May 09, 2026 04:21 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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A batch of declassified US government records has added details to decades of unexplained aerial sightings, compiling hundreds of reports from military personnel, intelligence units and civilians who documented objects and phenomena they could not identify.

An FBI memo from 1966 described reports of metallic objects capable of hovering without sound, interfering with electronic systems.(Unsplash/ Representational)

The release, published through a public government archive, includes photos, videos and written case files on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

According to NBC News, officials describe most entries as “unresolved cases,” meaning investigators could not reach a clear explanation due to missing data or limited evidence.

Strange sightings

The files are a global logbook, from western US skies to remote ocean corridors and military zones across continents. Among the entries are infrared images capturing unidentified objects over western US airspace, radar traces of unknown shapes moving through clouds, and military sensor footage showing multiple fast-moving objects.

One report describes a mysterious object detected beneath a helicopter mid-flight, while another notes a football-shaped craft observed by US Indo-Pacific Command near Japan.

Across decades of reports, witnesses describe star-like formations, metallic shapes, and fast-moving objects that appear and vanish in seconds.

Some accounts mention disk-like or egg-shaped forms, while others describe structures that seemed to hover silently before accelerating away at high speed.

Strangest claims from older FBI files

Earlier FBI records from the 1960s, referenced in declassified summaries, add an even more unusual layer. A memo from 1966 described reports of metallic objects capable of hovering without sound, interfering with electronic systems, and then suddenly darting away at extreme speeds.

It also listed common shapes reported by witnesses at the time: disk-shaped craft, elongated “zeppelin-like” objects, and egg-shaped forms that appeared more frequently in later sightings.

Also Read: UFO Files update: New Area 51, Roswell mystery after Pentagon's release; ‘aliens there?’

Some witnesses allegedly reported seeing small humanoid figures near the craft, described as around “three and a half to four feet tall,” wearing suit-like clothing and helmets.

Officials, however, noted these accounts were unverified and based solely on eyewitness descriptions.

Despite the volume of material, officials emphasize the files do not confirm extraterrestrial life or contact with non-human intelligence. Most entries remain unexplained observations rather than verified findings.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / UFO files: Aliens seen in 1960s? Bombshell claim from older FBI documents; 'three and a half to four feet tall'
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