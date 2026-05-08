UFO Files update: New Area 51, Roswell mystery after Pentagon's release; ‘aliens there?’

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday released the UFO Files - dozens of documents on alleged UFO sightings and alien and extraterrestrial life. However, the photos and videos have only sparked more questions around the infamous Area 51 and Roswell theories.

What's in the UFO Files?

A satellite image shows Area 51 airbase in Nevada, U.S. January 11, 2025(via REUTERS)

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Among the roughly 170 declassified files were materials tied to NASA’s Apollo missions, including a photo labeled ‘unidentified phenomena’ captured from the moon during the Apollo 12 mission in 1969. Another document included a transcript from the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 in which astronauts discussed mysterious objects drifting near their spacecraft.

Read More: ‘UFO files a distraction…’: Ex-Trump insider brings up Iran war after Pentagon's release

In the transcript, Apollo 17 pilot Ronald Evans told mission control: "A few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we maneuver."

“Roger. Understand,” mission control replied.

The files were released as part of President Donald Trump’s broader push to declassify records tied to UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

'See it for themselves'

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{{^usCountry}} Hegseth defended the move and said the administration wanted to address years of speculation surrounding classified government records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hegseth defended the move and said the administration wanted to address years of speculation surrounding classified government records. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation - and it's time the American people see it for themselves," Hegseth said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation - and it's time the American people see it for themselves," Hegseth said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump also celebrated the release and encouraged the public to draw its own conclusions after reviewing the documents and videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also celebrated the release and encouraged the public to draw its own conclusions after reviewing the documents and videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?,” Trump said in a statement. "Have fun and enjoy!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?,” Trump said in a statement. "Have fun and enjoy!" {{/usCountry}}

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The disclosure effort was welcomed by several lawmakers who have long pushed for public access to UFO-related records, including Representatives Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna. Luna indicated another batch of material could arrive within about 30 days.

Still, not everyone viewed the release positively.

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the administration of using the UFO disclosures to divert attention away from issues including the U.S. military campaign involving Iran and continued demands for additional records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I really don’t care about the UFO files. I just don’t. I’m so sick of the ‘look at the shiny object’ propaganda,” Greene wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Popular Area 51 and Roswell questions

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However, several questions are unanswered. Social media users brought up theories about Area 51 and the Roswell files.

What happened in Roswell?

In July 1947, personnel from the nearby Roswell Army Air Field announced they had recovered a ‘flying disc’ from a ranch near Roswell. The military quickly retracted the statement and said the debris was actually from a weather balloon.

That reversal triggered decades of speculation that: an alien spacecraft crashed, extraterrestrial bodies were recovered, and the US government covered it up.

One famous document is the 1947 FBI memo sent to Director J Edgar Hoover mentioning reports of recovered ‘flying discs’.

In the 1990s, the US Air Force released detailed investigations concluding the debris likely came from ‘Project Mogul’, a secret Cold War surveillance balloon program designed to detect Soviet nuclear tests.

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Area 51, meanwhile, is a top-secret Air Force facility in Nevada, notoriously linked to alien conspiracy theories, including claims of housing extraterrestrial spacecraft and bodies. There is no evidence of aliens there.

The latest UFO Files release did not mention Area 51 or Roswell. “Are you going to release Area 51 photographs?” one social media user asked.

“Where is the Roswell evidences? Bodies and the spacecraft?” another one tweeted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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