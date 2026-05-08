‘UFO files a distraction…’: Ex-Trump insider brings up Iran war after Pentagon's release

Former Trump ally and MAGA outcast Marjorie Taylor Greene had a lot to say after the Department of Defense released the UFO files on Friday. The ex=Congresswomans simply dismissed the documents, accusing the Trump administration of distracting Americans with ‘shiny object propaganda’ while global conflicts, including Iran war, and domestic concerns continue escalating. President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks during a press conference (REUTERS)

Pentagon releases UFO Files Greene's comments came just hours after the Defense Department unveiled 162 newly declassified files tied to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), part of President Donald Trump’s broader transparency push.

Read More: Inside the UFO files released by Pentagon - Apollo photos to UAP sightings

‘Do not care’ The former Georgia Republican took a shot at the administration in multiple posts on X, arguing the timing of the release was meant to divert public attention from inflation, war and the handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents.

“I just don’t,” Greene wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “I’m so sick of the ‘look at the shiny object’ propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free, and ruin the value of our dollar. Unless they roll out live aliens and test demo UFOs or actually admit what we know this really is then I have way better things to do on this Friday.”

Less than an hour later, Greene posted another message criticizing the transparency claims before ending with: “Happy Friday everyone!”

“The most transparent administration in history still hasn’t released all the Epstein files or arrested anyone, but rolled out some UFO files today so you would get so excited that you forgot you are paying over $4.50/gallon because they are fighting another foreign war they said they would no longer fight,” she wrote.

Read More: Apollo photos in Trump's UFO files may have answered most pressing question - Are aliens real?

Pentagon launches new UFO archive website Earlier Friday, the Pentagon launched a new online portal where the public can access government UFO and UAP documents as they are gradually declassified.

The archive includes videos, photographs, military reports and historical files tied to unexplained aerial phenomena. Officials said additional materials would be released “on a rolling basis.”

According to the Defense Department, the scale of the review process involves “tens of millions” of records collected across multiple agencies and decades.

“The materials archived here are unresolved cases, meaning the government is unable to make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena,” the Pentagon stated.

Defense officials added that many incidents remain unexplained because of “a variety of reasons,” including insufficient or incomplete data.

Epstein files frustration resurfaces Greene’s criticism also revived Republican frustration over the handling of files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She had previously joined a small group of House Republicans supporting efforts to force the Department of Justice to release more Epstein-related records.

Trump celebrates UFO docs release Trump, meanwhile, praised the release in a Truth Social post Friday and framed it as a major transparency milestone.

“Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?” Have Fun and Enjoy!” he wrote.

The president previously directed federal agencies to review records tied to extraterrestrial life, UFOs and UAPs before making them public.

NASA chief weighs in on UFO disclosures NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman also reacted to the rollout, backing efforts to provide public access to the information while cautioning that many mysteries remain unresolved.

The space agency “will remain candid about what we know to be true, what we have yet to understand, and all that remains to be discovered,” Isaacman said.