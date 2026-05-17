UFO files: What woman told FBI about ‘alien in earthly form’ in 1967

Declassified records tied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation detailed extraordinary claims made by a woman who allegedly reported a UFO encounter to authorities in 1967.

The woman allegedly claimed the extraterrestrial being shared confidential information before eventually leaving Earth.(Unsplash/ Representational)

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According to a report published by The Mirror US, the unidentified woman told FBI personnel she had interacted with a being from another world that had “assumed earthly form.”

The files reportedly describe the woman as a “young white female” who contacted the bureau and later expressed fear for her safety.

Woman allegedly feared for her life

The declassified documents cited by the outlet claim the woman warned investigators that “persons who saw UFOs have died mysteriously in the past.”

According to the report, she would only agree to meet through the FBI’s Dallas field office and supplied a phone number for communication if Air Force officials wished to interview her further.

Also Read: UFO Files: Pentagon archive reveals bizarre ‘eight-pointed star’ caught on infrared camera

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{{^usCountry}} The woman allegedly claimed the extraterrestrial being shared confidential information before eventually leaving Earth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman allegedly claimed the extraterrestrial being shared confidential information before eventually leaving Earth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among the more sensational allegations was a supposed incident over Africa on May 22, 1962, where an antimissile weapon was reportedly fired at a UFO. The object, she claimed, survived because it was protected by a “force field.” Claims about UFO debris and extraterrestrial retrieval {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the more sensational allegations was a supposed incident over Africa on May 22, 1962, where an antimissile weapon was reportedly fired at a UFO. The object, she claimed, survived because it was protected by a “force field.” Claims about UFO debris and extraterrestrial retrieval {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The documents also allegedly referenced a UFO being detected over the “Dewline,” a Cold War radar defense network stretching across northern regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The documents also allegedly referenced a UFO being detected over the “Dewline,” a Cold War radar defense network stretching across northern regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the woman’s account, the craft was later brought down, and extraterrestrials were attempting to recover debris connected to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the woman’s account, the craft was later brought down, and extraterrestrials were attempting to recover debris connected to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The claims have not been independently verified, and no public evidence has emerged confirming the alleged encounters or events described in the files. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claims have not been independently verified, and no public evidence has emerged confirming the alleged encounters or events described in the files. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Apollo photos in Trump's UFO files may have answered most pressing question - Are aliens real?

UFO file release

Interest in older UFO records has intensified following recent document releases by President Donald Trump.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said his administration had released a “first tranche” of UFO and UAP records in the interest of “Complete and Maximum Transparency.”

“Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves,” Trump wrote before adding: “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON? Have Fun and Enjoy!”

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Meanwhile, Jared Isaacman publicly backed the transparency effort, saying NASA would continue to “follow the data” while remaining candid about what remains unknown regarding unidentified aerial phenomena.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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