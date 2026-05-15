London, Eleven foreign far-right extremists have been blocked from entering the UK ahead of massive protest rallies planned for the weekend, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday.

UK bans 11 extremists ahead of massive protest rallies in London

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One of those barred from the UK is US-based extremist Valentina Gomez, accused of using "inflammatory and dehumanising rhetoric" about Muslim communities.

Starmer also took to social media with a video appeal for the British public to "fight for the soul of the country" as thousands are expected to converge upon central London on Saturday for an anti-immigration march organised by Unite the Kingdom.

There will also be a pro-Palestine counter-protest joined by Stand Up to Racism against the backdrop of what the Metropolitan Police has described as an "unprecedented" safety and security operation.

"We're in a fight for the soul of this country, and the Unite the Kingdom march this weekend is a stark reminder of exactly what we are up against," said Starmer.

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{{^usCountry}} "Its organisers are peddling hatred and division, plain and simple. We will block those coming into the UK who seek to incite hatred and violence. For anyone who sets out to wreak havoc on our streets, to intimidate or threaten anyone, you can expect to face the full force of the law," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Its organisers are peddling hatred and division, plain and simple. We will block those coming into the UK who seek to incite hatred and violence. For anyone who sets out to wreak havoc on our streets, to intimidate or threaten anyone, you can expect to face the full force of the law," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During a meeting with police chiefs on Friday morning, the UK PM reiterated the government's resolve to champion peaceful protest but called for decisive action against all forms of hatred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a meeting with police chiefs on Friday morning, the UK PM reiterated the government's resolve to champion peaceful protest but called for decisive action against all forms of hatred. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We all have a responsibility to speak out against those spouting vile divisive views wherever we see it. We are a country built on decency, fairness and respect, at our best when people from different backgrounds come together in common purpose. That is what we must fight for," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We all have a responsibility to speak out against those spouting vile divisive views wherever we see it. We are a country built on decency, fairness and respect, at our best when people from different backgrounds come together in common purpose. That is what we must fight for," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Met Police has confirmed they will arrest individuals who incite hatred, including using chants such as "globalise the intifada" over its antisemitic connotations.

"The scale of the operation is unprecedented in recent years. The planning for it has been ongoing for months," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman.

"Thousands of officers will be deployed, taking a zero-tolerance approach supported by specialist resources including live facial recognition, helicopters, drones, dog units, police horses, armoured vehicles and dedicated investigative teams.

"Given the context we're operating in, the public expect our officers to act where they see or hear antisemitism, anti-Muslim abuse, incitement to violence or language that clearly points to support for terrorists," he said.

While the far-right rally organised by anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson is due to gather at Parliament Square, the separate pro-Palestine Nakba Day march will gather around one km away at Waterloo Place in central London.

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Nakba marks the day in May 1948 associated with Palestinian displacement from their homeland and is commemorated annually.

Meanwhile, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service has issued new legal guidance around prosecution of inflammatory placards, banners and chants.

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions at the CPS, said: "Everyone has the right to protest and to express their views freely. That right is a cornerstone of our democracy. However, it does not extend to using words, images or symbols to spread hatred, incite violence or cause fear and intimidation within our communities.

"This is not about restricting free speech. It is about preventing hate crime and protecting the public, particularly at a time of heightened tensions. Where the line into criminality is crossed, we will not hesitate to prosecute."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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