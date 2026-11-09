UK comedian Russell Brand gets 10-year jail term after conviction in sexual assault case

Russell Brand has been handed a prison sentence of 10 years and six months after being convicted of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three other women during the peak of his entertainment career.

Comedian and actor Russel Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand, arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women, which he has denied, in London, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

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The 51-year-old British comedian was found guilty following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

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"The total sentence is one of ten years, six months," said Judge Justice Bennathan at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, NPR reported.

During the proceedings, he was characterised as a manipulative and predatory individual. The offences involved a 21-year-old fan and three other women, with the incidents taking place between 2004 and 2009. Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

However, the court acquitted him of two additional rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault. Brand, however, had denied all the charges.

Following his convictions, the Metropolitan Police disclosed that Brand was also being investigated in connection with two additional rape allegations.

Six women give evidence against Russell Brand during high-profile trial

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{{^usCountry}} Six women gave evidence against comedian Russell Brand over a four-week trial at a London court, which attracted considerable media attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Six women gave evidence against comedian Russell Brand over a four-week trial at a London court, which attracted considerable media attention. {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, the jury found Brand guilty on four of the seven charges brought against him. These included the rape of a woman he met at one of his comedy shows in 2009 and the sexual assault of three other women in separate incidents between 2004 and 2009.

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The alleged assaults took place at different locations, including a bar, a radio station and a television studio.

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Brand has denied all the allegations, maintaining that he never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.

Before the judge delivered the sentence, one of the women involved in the case addressed the court through a victim impact statement. The identities of all the complainants have been withheld from the public.

Women describe the impact of Brand's offences

The prosecution read out a statement from the woman whom Brand was convicted of raping at his home in 2009. Describing the lasting emotional consequences, she said: "It's something I carry with me every day and it often feels never-ending."

She further explained that the incident had affected her confidence and ability to trust herself. "I doubt my ability to make good decisions and no longer trust my instinct in the way I did," she said.

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The woman also revealed that Brand's celebrity status had made her question whether anyone would believe her if she came forward with her allegations.

Another complainant, who was sexually assaulted at a bar in 2004 after Brand grabbed her breasts, spoke about the emotional confusion she had experienced over the years. She said the uncertainty surrounding what she "should" or "could" do had remained with her for more than two decades.

Giving her statement in person from behind a curtain in the courtroom, she also recalled feeling "physically sick" when she saw Brand receiving media attention as his career continued to grow.

Other victims recall lasting trauma

A third woman, whom Brand was found guilty of sexually assaulting in 2005, described how the incident continued to affect her long after it happened.

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According to her statement, the experience had "a lasting impact on her life". She added that "hearing his voice on television or seeing his image has made me jump" over the years.

The fourth complainant, who was sexually assaulted while working alongside Brand at a television studio, also described the consequences of the incident. She told the court that the experience had deeply affected her and left her feeling that her workplace was no longer a safe environment.