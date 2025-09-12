UMass Boston shooting reports: What happened near East Residence Hall? Alert raises concern

The University of Massachusetts Boston issued a safety alert on Thursday, urging people to avoid the area near East Residence Hall amid unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting or active threat. The University of Massachusetts Boston issued a safety alert.(UnSplash)

An alert issued at 4:00 p.m. read, “UMass Boston Alert: Public Safety threat in/near Residence Hall East Building. Avoid area. More information to come.”

A follow-up alert at 4:15 p.m. added, “UMass Boston Alert: Police incident in/near Campus Center. Avoid area. More information to come.”

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that troopers responded to UMass Boston following an “unconfirmed report of a shooting on campus.”

“Law Enforcement will coordinate with our campus partners to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff,” police added.

Multiple EMS units have been dispatched to the scene.

Boston EMS posted on X, “We have multiple units staging related to a potential incident at UMass Boston and will share an update when more information is available.”

Photos circulating online show a heavy police presence as authorities investigate. Local residents also shared updates on social media expressing concern.

One person wrote on Facebook, “Active shooter at Umass Boston. Police fire and ambulances everywhere Spoke with 2 girls that live on the dorms, they got ahold of friends in their dorm - the friends said they we’re told to stay in rooms I’m praying all the kids are okay, this is crazy.”

Another added, “My son who goes to UMass Boston just called me and there a shooter in his campus?? I’m terrified. If anyone has anymore information please post."

A third person reported, “Shots Fired on UMass Boston campus … I just talked to my granddaughter… she is locked in a classroom with other students… please pray with me.”