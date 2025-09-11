Who was Desmond Holly? Evergreen High School shooting suspect identified

The suspect in the Evergreen High School shooting has been identified as Desmond Holly, according to Denver7, citing two high-ranking sources. Holly, a 16-year-old student, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly shooting two other students on campus. Both victims remain hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. A police officer responds to a shooting at Evergreen High School on September 10, 2025 in Evergreen, Colorado. At least three students, including the suspected shooter, were injured in the attack.(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: FBI releases first photo of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk assassination

What we know about the shooting

At 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for an “active assailant” near Evergreen High School, describing the situation as an “active scene.”

Investigators say Holly shot and wounded two of his peers before turning the gun on himself. All three students were taken to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital. Holly was later pronounced dead.

According to Dr. Brian Blackwood, head of the trauma unit at the Lakewood hospital, one victim remains in critical condition, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Authorities said Holly used a revolver during the shooting, which occurred both inside and outside the school building.

"I can tell you that I don't believe law enforcement fired any rounds today. So, we still need to learn exactly what happened to that suspect and why he was injured the way that he is," Jacki Kelley, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, told Denver 7.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are currently not known.

Also Read: Chilling videos capture moment Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah: Blow-by-blow account

Classes canceled

In the aftermath of the shooting, Jeffco Public Schools canceled Thursday classes for schools in the Evergreen and Conifer areas.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Tracy Dorland wrote her district will “continue to do everything in our power to ensure our schools are safe places where students can learn, grow, and thrive, free from fear."