‘Unconstitutional’: Democrats lambast Biden over strikes on Houthis in Yemen without Congress permission

Several Democrats, including Indian American lawmaker Ro Khanna, came down heavily on US President Joe Biden for carrying out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen without receiving consent from the Congress. They called the action “unconstitutional”, stressing that it could lead to a wider Middle East conflict. US President Joe Biden (AP)

The US launched the airstrikes against Yemen after a string of drone and missile strikes on commercial ships in the Red Sea by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

“The United States carries a special, historic obligation to help protect and defend these arteries of global trade and commerce,” a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday.

“And this action falls directly in line with that tradition. That is clearly reflected in both our national security strategy and the national defense strategy. It is a key conviction of the president and it is a commitment that we are prepared to uphold.”

‘This is a retaliatory, offensive strike’

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Khanna slammed Biden, stating that this action could drag “us in another middle east conflict”. He called on the White House to work with Congress before continuing these airstrikes in Yemen.

“The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another middle east conflict,” he wrote on X. “That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House.”

“Section 2C of the War Powers Act is clear: POTUS may only introduce the US into hostilities after Congressional authorization or in a national emergency when the U.S. is under imminent attack,” the California Democrat said. “Reporting is not a substitute. This is a retaliatory, offensive strike.”

Supporting Khanna, Representative Val Hoyle stated that these airstrikes have not been authorised by Congress. “The Constitution is clear: Congress has the sole authority to authorize military involvement in overseas conflicts. Every president must first come to Congress and ask for military authorization, regardless of party,” Hoyle wrote on X.

“The United States cannot risk getting entangled into another decades-long conflict without Congressional authorization. The White House must work with Congress before continuing these airstrikes in Yemen,” said Wisconsin Democrat Mark Pocan.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, termed the US- and UK-led bombing campaign as “an unacceptable violation of the Constitution.”

GOP lawmaker Nancy Mace also chimed in and argued, “This is where we should put party aside and stand for the oath we all took: Congress alone decides if we go to war. I join my colleagues on both sides insisting we follow the Constitution.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who has earlier accused Biden of supporting “genocide” against Palestinians, also denounced the Yemen offensive.

“The American people are tired of endless war,” she wrote on X, calling the airstrikes unconstitutional.

'US and UK will pay a heavy price', warns Houthi official

The airstrikes were intended to hit at a source of the militant group’s attacks and came after the Biden administration warned there would be consequences for the barrage of drones and anti-ship missiles that had targeted ships in the vital trade waterway.

The airstrikes were called by the US administration and authorised by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, reported Bloomberg.

After the airstrikes, the Houthis have vowed revenge, saying “America and Britain will have to prepare to pay a heavy price".

"Our country was subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British ships, submarines and warplanes," Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi said, as per official media reports.

"America and Britain will have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression," he added.