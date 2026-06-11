Unionville tornado: Likely twister on ground in Putnam County amid warnings; videos

Multiple areas in northern Missouri are under tornado warnings from the National Weather Service. At least two instances of twisters on the ground in the state have been spotted so far, first in Mercer and most recently in Unionville, Putnam County.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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Storm chaser Clint Hendricks, JR shared footage of the tornado just outside Unionville as it gathered strength. The NWS has issued a warning in Unionville about the tornado becoming a particularly dangerous situation (PDS).

Here's the video:

Storms chasers and meteorologists report that the twister could be multi-vortex and could leave significant damage behind. Radar reports indicate that the tornado is moving east with a speed of 30 miles per hour.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's a video shared by storm chaser Parker Hardy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a video shared by storm chaser Parker Hardy. {{/usCountry}}

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The likely tornado touchdown took place as Unionville and nearby Livonia were placed under a tornado warning by the NWS. A radar-indicated tornado and possible quarter-sized hail were forecasted. More than 3,300 residents, three schools, and one hospital are within the warning area.

Here's another video shared by meteorologist Landon Schaeffer.

Multiple Tornadoes Ripped Through Missouri

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With most of northern Missouri under a tornado watch on Wednesday, Unionville was only one of many places that saw a twister on the ground.

Video of a wedge tornado near Lancaster is Missouri's Schuyler County on Wednesday evening was captured by a meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer. The video was shared on the platform AccuWeather.

Also read: Tornado in Flint, Michigan? Sirens go off as scary videos show touch down in Freeland

Similarly, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office also confirmed a tornado touchdown near Gallatin around 4:35pm local time. The twister was spotted around 10 miles northeast of Gallatin and was moving at a speed of 30mph, leaving significant damage in its wake.

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As a result of the storms, more than 500000 customers are without power in Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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