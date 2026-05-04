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United Airlines jet with 231 passengers and crew escapes a major disaster in New Jersey

A United Airlines flight with 231 onboard narrowly avoided disaster as a landing wheel struck a lamppost and truck in New Jersey. 

Published on: May 04, 2026 10:58 am IST
AFP | By HT News Desk
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A United Airlines jet with 231 passengers and crew has passed a major disaster Sunday after one of its wheels clipped a lamppost and truck on a highway while it was approaching to land in New Jersey.

A United Airline flight stuck a jeep. (Representative image). (Unplash)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials said the Boeing 767 landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving from Venice, Italy, and the agency would investigate the incident.

ALSO READ: Emergency declared on United Airlines flight after 'unruly' passenger tries to attack crew and enter cockpit

A primary investigation from New Jersey State Police said "while a United Airlines Aircraft was approaching the runway, a landing tire and the underside of the plane collided with a pole and a tractor-trailer."

"The pole then struck a Jeep" that was also traveling the highway, state police said.

No injuries were reported on the plane, and the delivery truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

United Airlines said in a statement it plans to "conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident and our crew has been removed from service as part of this process."

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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