Newark airport accident: Video of United Airlines flight clipping light pole surfaces as FAA reacts; watch

A United Airlines flight met with an accident on Sunday afternoon after it struck a light pole during landing at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The United Flight 169 arrived at Newark Airport from Venice, Italy, around 2pm on Sunday. Representational image. (Unsplash)

A video of the moment the plane met with an accident surfaced as FAA released a statement providing details of the incident.

"While on approach to land at Newark Liberty International Airport, United Airlines Flight 169 struck a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, May 3. The Boeing 767 landed safely and was arriving from Venice, Italy."

Also read: Who owns Spirit Airlines? Shareholding structure explained amid shutdown over bankruptcy

Here's the video of the moment when the flight struck the pole. The video was recorded by a bystander from a car near the airport.