Earthquake with magnitude 5.2 rocks Western Texas

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck the United States' Western Texas region, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), said the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre warned residents that aftershocks may occur in the next hours or days. (Reuters/Representative Image)

Earlier, the EMSC had measured the quake's magnitude at 6.5. The Independent scientific organisation said in a post on X that the earthquake struck about 50 miles West of Pecos in Texas. It placed the epicenter at 45 miles North East of Texas' Van Horn.

The United States Geological Survey, meanwhile, said that a 5.3 magnitude struck 57 kilometres South of Whites City here in New Mexico.

EMSC issued an advisory that aftershocks from the quake might occur in the next hours or days. "Unless it is necessary stay away from damaged areas for your safety. Be careful and follow national authorities' information," it noted in a X post.

As per EMSC, tremors from the quake were felt across 200 miles by approximately 2 million people in the US and Mexico.

Earlier on Friday, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina, said the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles) and was followed by several smaller aftershocks. Given the magnitude of the quake, Chilean authorities also issued a tsunami warning for the country's southernmost region.