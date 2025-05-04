Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earthquake with magnitude 5.2 rocks Western Texas

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2025 08:05 AM IST

Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre had measured the quake's magnitude at 6.5.

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck the United States' Western Texas region, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), said the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre warned residents that aftershocks may occur in the next hours or days. (Reuters/Representative Image)
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre warned residents that aftershocks may occur in the next hours or days. (Reuters/Representative Image)

Earlier, the EMSC had measured the quake's magnitude at 6.5. The Independent scientific organisation said in a post on X that the earthquake struck about 50 miles West of Pecos in Texas. It placed the epicenter at 45 miles North East of Texas' Van Horn.

The United States Geological Survey, meanwhile, said that a 5.3 magnitude struck 57 kilometres South of Whites City here in New Mexico.

EMSC issued an advisory that aftershocks from the quake might occur in the next hours or days. "Unless it is necessary stay away from damaged areas for your safety. Be careful and follow national authorities' information," it noted in a X post.

As per EMSC, tremors from the quake were felt across 200 miles by approximately 2 million people in the US and Mexico.

ALSO READ | Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region

Earlier on Friday, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina, said the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles) and was followed by several smaller aftershocks. Given the magnitude of the quake, Chilean authorities also issued a tsunami warning for the country's southernmost region.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Earthquake with magnitude 5.2 rocks Western Texas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On