A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi region on Saturday, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported on the X platform, adding that there was no potential for a tsunami. A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the earthquake at magnitude 5.9, at a depth of 109 km (68 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.