Upland fire update: What happened in 1300 block of Arrow Highway in California city? Scary videos emerge

A structure fire was reported on the block of 1300 West Arrow Highway in Upland, California on September 9. The San Bernardino County Fire posted an update on the situation on X.

A structure fire was reported in Upland California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“#SBCoFD is on-scene of a RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE on the block of 1300 W. Arrow Hwy. #ArrowIC reporting exterior fire that has extended into the structure. Requesting two additional engines and one AMR ambulance. Crews in an offensive fire attack. Assist from Montclair Fire Department,” they said.

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The exterior fire had gone inside the structure but the fire department was able to bring the situation under control. “#ArrowIC has reported fire is knocked down. Search for potential victims was all-clear. Crews will have an extended commitment time for extensive salvage and overhaul. Cause is under investigation,” a more recent update read.

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{{^usCountry}} Thus, there's been no reported victims and the cause of the fire is under investigation after firefighters were able to successfully combat the blaze. Upland fire: Scary videos emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, there's been no reported victims and the cause of the fire is under investigation after firefighters were able to successfully combat the blaze. Upland fire: Scary videos emerge {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, scary videos were shared during the fire.

A person shared the clip, on Facebook, showing flames from a distance and wrote “Two-story house fire in the 1300 block of Arrow Highway, Upland, CA.”

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Another clip showed the firefighters at work, with some on the roof of the house.

Upland fire report sparks fears

Several people reacted to the reports of the fire in Upland. “Mountain and Arrow,” one mentioned. Another asked “Omg is this right now,” to which the person who posted the videos replied “about 30 minutes ago they are still putting out the hot spots im sure they will be there for a while.”

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Another remarked “Huge house fire in upland on arrow between Mountain and benson.” One person asked “Was it a old control firefighter fire or someone's home, I pray everyone got out safely. I'm only asking because I saw a huge one in Upland a few years back and it was the fire dept practicing”.

Another replied “someone’s home right nearby apartment buildings.” One person also noted “house pretty much gone.”

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The fire led to one person exclaiming ‘yikes’ while another fearful individual insisted that no one should talk about fires to them.