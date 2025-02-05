US: 1 lakh eggs worth $40,000 stolen in Pennsylvania amid nationwide shortage: Report

Thieves stole about one lakh eggs from a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania, authorities told CNBC. According to the report, the theft took place around 8:40 pm at Pete and Gerry’s Organics LLC in Greencastle, police said in a report. The eggs are worth about $40,000. A sign with information about egg shortages at a grocery store in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Bird flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, pushing US egg prices to more than double their cost in the summer of 2023. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

HT cannot independently verify this information.

The police officials said they did not have additional details and a probe was underway. In a statement, the egg supplier said it is aware of the incident in Franklin Country and is “actively working” with law enforcement agencies to probe.

“We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter,” the supplier added.

Egg shortage across US

The restaurants across United States are bearing the brunt of a national egg shortage, sending the prices to $7 a carton, Bloomberg reported.

Egg prices have broken record after record as bird flu spreads across the country, killing millions of chickens. A dozen large eggs in the Midwest now cost an average of $7.08 wholesale, about seven times the price just two years ago, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Some 104 million egg-laying hens have been lost since the outbreak started in 2022, with 29 million killed since October, according to farmer group United Egg Producers. That’s resulted in shortages at grocery stores at a time when shoppers just keep on buying more, the report added.

Drugs such as Ozempic, designed to treat diabetes but widely used for weight loss, are boosting demand for eggs as a source of protein, said Amanda Oren, vice president of industry strategy for grocery in North America at supply-chain platform RELEX Solutions.

In New York City, prices reached as high as $11.99 for a carton of a dozen cage-free eggs at Whole Foods Inc. The national retailer placed a three-carton purchase limit on customers at some locations in the city.

(With Bloomberg inputs)