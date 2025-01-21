US Border Patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont traffic stop as Trump sworn in as president

As Donald Trump swore in as the 47th president of the United States, a Border Patrol agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Vermont near the Northern border, Fox News reported. The Department of Homeland Security said that the Border Patrol agent was killed during a traffic stop in Coventry, Vermont on Monday, January 20, at 3:15 pm. Cars are backed up at the US-Canada border in Stanstead, Quebec, after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chloe Jones)(AP)

Two suspects were in the car during the traffic stop. One of the suspects is now dead, officials confirmed. Vermont Governor Phil Scott's office has said he is aware of the incident, and that federal authorities were being assisted by Vermont State Police. Meanwhile, Vermont public safety officials said in a news release that Interstate 91 at mile marker 168 is closed due to "an evolving police incident,” according to Newsweek.

It has been reported that the agent was fatally shot in the neck by what is reported to be an illegal immigrant, with NewsNation referring to the suspect as a "visa overstay.” This is the suspect who was also killed.

‘I will declare a national emergency at our southern border’

The incident comes amid Trump’s inauguration. The president has vowed to make border security one of his top priorities.

Trump promised during his inaugural address that he would tackle illegal immigration and declare a national emergency at the southern border. He vowed to halt all illegal immigration into the United States and start the return process for millions of migrants, who will all be sent back to their countries of origin.

"First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border,” Trump said during his inaugural speech. “All illegal entry will immediately be holding and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my 'Remain in Mexico' policy. I will end the practice of catch and release and I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country."

Meanwhile, Trump's designated border czar Tom Homan recently told Fox News, "We move immediately. President Trump is going to sign a series of executive orders. I know what they are, but I'm not going to get ahead of them. They're going to be game-changing."