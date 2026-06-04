The US has carried out a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel, killing two narco-terrorists. The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced the news in a release.

US conducts ‘lethal kinetic strike’ on alleged drug boat, kills 2 narco-terrorists(Pexel - representational image)

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“On June 3, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” the release reads. “Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

“Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed,” it adds.

Similar strikes in the recent past

The SOUTHCOM carried out a similar strike just days back on May 30.

It announced the strike on X, writing, “On May 30, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.”

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{{^usCountry}} Read More | US military strike on alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific kills 2, leaves a survivor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | US military strike on alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific kills 2, leaves a survivor {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On May 27, the US military launched another attack on what it called a drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, killing two men, officials said, according to The Guardian. The attack targeted a boat that was travelling along a known smuggling route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 27, the US military launched another attack on what it called a drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, killing two men, officials said, according to The Guardian. The attack targeted a boat that was travelling along a known smuggling route. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action,” SOUTHCOM said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action,” SOUTHCOM said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dozens of similar attacks have been carried out in recent months, bringing the death toll in the US campaign to at least 195, according to a tally by the AFP news agency. In the May 27 attack, two people survived and were stranded in the water. The US Coast Guard was alerted to launch a rescue operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dozens of similar attacks have been carried out in recent months, bringing the death toll in the US campaign to at least 195, according to a tally by the AFP news agency. In the May 27 attack, two people survived and were stranded in the water. The US Coast Guard was alerted to launch a rescue operation. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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