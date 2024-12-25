US cruise giant suspends trips to a Mexican city over rising murder and kidnapping fears

Royal Caribbean, a popular cruise line, has suspended its trips to Manzanillo, Mexico, citing concerns over high murder rates and kidnappings in the region. Travelers are cautioned against visiting due to the life-threatening risks posed by rising crimes, with even bystanders sometimes caught in the crossfire. This move comes amid growing fears about escalating cartel-related violence across Mexico, with 13 states now flagged as high-risk destinations by the US government. FILE PHOTO: Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, is docked at Costa Maya Cruise Port, in the village town of Mahahual, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante/File Photo(REUTERS)

Royal Caribbean halts trip to Manzanillo, Mexico

The Florida-based cruise line, known for offering thrilling voyages to over 270 destinations across 60+ countries on six continents, has ceased trips to a Mexican city following a federal travel advisory. The US Department of State issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning for Manzanillo, the largest city in Colima.

The strictest warning led the cruise line to halt operations to the tropical destination due to the serious and life-threatening risks posed to travelers. The agency warned, "Do not travel due to crime and kidnapping. Violent crime and gang activity are widespread,” Latin Times reports. According to the advisory, “Most homicides are targeted assassinations against members of criminal organizations. Shooting incidents between criminal groups have injured or killed bystanders. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping.”

Colima, a Mexican state smaller than Delaware, has a murder rate that ranks among the highest globally. The National Public Security System (SESNSP) reported a staggering 623 intentional homicides in Colima between January and October 2024. With the year nearing its end, Colima's murder rate is nearly five times the national average for Mexico, which stands at 22 per 100,000 people, according to LT.

Although Royal Caribbean has decided to stop visiting Manzanillo, Princess Cruises, owned by Carnival, still has ships scheduled to dock in the port in January and February next year

U.S. travel advisory flags high-risk Mexican states

The U.S. Department of State has issued travel warnings across all 31 states in Mexico, including Mexico City, citing different degrees of safety concern. While most regions are classified as Level 1 or Level 2 (indicating low to moderate caution), 13 states, such as Sinaloa are flagged as high-risk.

Only last week, infamous cartel leader Jose “El Chabelo” Isabel was fatally shot in a confrontation with police following a violent incident at a local cockfight in Manzanillo, leaving 2 dead and several injured.

Despite these warnings, the advisory allows an exception for the port and tourist areas of Manzanillo, Colima. It states, “U.S. government employee travel is limited to the tourist and port areas of Manzanillo,” while restricting access to other parts of Colima state.

Mexico's drug cartels continue to fuel violent crime, as the country acts as a major transit point for drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana. The 2024 election period set a disturbing record with the highest number of political murders in Mexico's modern history.