Police personnel charged with planting drugs, kidnapping in Mumbai

Mumbai: Four Mumbai police personnel have been charged with wrongful confinement, kidnapping and assault after allegedly planting drugs on a man in an attempt to frame a property owner, authorities said. Four Mumbai police personnel have been charged with wrongful confinement, kidnapping and assault. (Representational image)

The Vakola police station filed a First Information Report on December 19 against sub-inspector Tukaram Omble and constables Imran Shaikh, Sagar Kamble and Shinde alias Dabang Shinde.

CCTV footage from August 30 captured the accused officers, dressed in plain clothes, entering the premises of Dylan Estbeiro. According to an Assistant Commissioner of Police investigation, the officers were targeting Estbeiro's employer and friend, Shahbaz Khan, who owns a two-acre plot in Kalina valued at ₹400 crore. The probe revealed the officers were acting on behalf of another developer interested in Khan's property.

Estbeiro alleged that after his detention, the officers took him to Khar police station where they assaulted him for two and a half hours. He claimed they pressured him to confess that Khan had given him 20 grams of Mephedrone.

The officers have been charged under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including voluntarily causing hurt, causing grievous hurt by weapons, wrongful confinement, kidnapping, public servant disobeying law, and common intention.

The accused police personnel have been suspended from duty pending investigation.