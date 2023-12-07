U.S. Deputy Marshal detained in London for alleged sexual assault on Delta Airlines flight

A US deputy Marshal was detained by UK police on Tuesday after allegedly becoming disruptive and sexually abusing a woman on a Delta Airlines flight from JFK Airport to London. FILE - A United Airlines jet takes off while a Delta Airlines plane taxis at Logan International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP)

The flight, which landed at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday morning, was marred by the federal law enforcement officer’s “inappropriate behavior” while under the influence of alcohol.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The 39-year-old deputy was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following reports from staff that a passenger had been disruptive and had sexually assaulted other passengers and crew, as stated by the Metro Police in London. The US Marshal’s Service has expressed its commitment to cooperating with UK law enforcement officials as the investigation unfolds.

ALSO READ| All about US immigration reform bill to shorten green card wait time: HR 6542 explained

The US Marshals Service has taken a firm stance on the matter, stating, “The U.S. Marshals Service takes seriously any allegations of misconduct by its employees.” They further emphasized that the alleged actions do not represent the professionalism and core values upheld by the thousands of employees of the USMS.

A second deputy marshal was briefly detained but was subsequently sent home. The two marshals were in London on official duty to escort a suspect back to the United States when the incident occurred.

The victim reported to the flight crew that she had been inappropriately touched during the journey, prompting the subsequent arrest and investigation.

Delta Airlines has confirmed its cooperation with the authorities, stating, “Due to unruly passenger behavior while in flight, Delta Flight 1, JFK to London-Heathrow, was met by local law enforcement upon landing and Delta is cooperating with their investigation.”

ALSO READ| US military grounds Osprey aircraft fleet after Japan crash

This incident has raised concerns about the conduct of law enforcement officers while on duty and the safety of passengers aboard flights. The swift response by the airline and law enforcement agencies highlights the seriousness with which such allegations are treated.

The US Marshal’s Service’s assurance of cooperation and adherence to professional standards serves as a reminder of the accountability expected from those in positions of authority.

As the investigation continues, the actions of the US Marshals Service and the outcome of the legal proceedings will be closely monitored.