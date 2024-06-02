US earthquake: Jolts of 3.5 magnitude rock South Pasadena; California wakes up to tremors

Things took a shaky turn on Sunday morning in the United States. According to the US Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the South Pasadena area. The 3.5 magnitude earthquake in the South Pasadena area occurred just before 10 am local time. (Representative file image)

Tremors struck the city in California just before 10 a.m. The USGS reported the seven-mile-deep quake hit about 2.3 miles north-northeast of South Pasadena and 2.4 miles east-northeast of Alhambra. Although no immediate damages or injuries were recorded, online accounts claimed that the earthquake was also felt throughout Los Angeles County.

NBC Los Angeles reported accounts of light shaking in San Gabriel Valley, parts of Los Angeles, Downey, Whittier, Studio City and Burbank.

Numerous social media users instantly took to their X/Twitter handles, sharing relatable memes about the given situation. The Internet was all fired up, with Californians asking each other if they felt the tremors. Several netizens claimed that the quake was “short and heavy.” Due to the uncommonness of the phenomenon, people suggested that they weren't accustomed to the rattling.

Netizens react to the South Pasadena earthquake, sharing their experiences

@jmeucci wrote on X: “Eagle Rock checking in…that was the shortest but most violent #earthquake I’ve experienced yet. 😳”

@edgarrmcgregor tweeted: “Shaking lasted only 2 seconds, but the whole house shook." Another post from the same user followed soon: “The reason why even small earthquakes are frightening is because you have no idea what is truly coming. It could end in 3 seconds and we'll forget about it tomorrow, or the Big One could be upon us. In that 2-20 second waiting game, your decision can mean everything.”

@PamelaChelin said: “OK, that #earthquake was scary and sent my dog running around fearfully.” In a follow-up tweet, she quipped at the situation and wrote, “Critics gave the earthquake a 3.5 stars out of 5, saying it was compelling enough to give audiences a jolt, but fizzled out quickly and left audiences underwhelmed.”

Seismologist Dr Lucy Jones, who was in the area, also confirmed on social media, “Yes, a M3.5 near South Pasadena and Alhambra. I’m in South Pasadena and it was sharp and short.”

Moreover, KTLA Director of Content and COverage Peter Wilgoren described the incident as if someone“took a tuning fork to the entire house.”