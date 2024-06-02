‘Stressed’ Trump lacks ‘aggression’, expert breaks down his body language at UFC 302 event

Republican presidential nominee Trump, now also the first former US president convicted of felony crimes, came out to attend the UFC 302 event on Saturday night. However, the air about the politician was all different, as he reportedly showed signs of stress and lacked “aggression," contrary to his usual firm disposition, a body language expert highlighted. Former President Donald Trump, center right, smiles toward Dana White, front left, while attending the UFC 302 mixed martial arts event Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)

In a recent June 2 TheMirror.com report, body language expert Judi James told the media outlet that although the former president was pictured exuding symbols of “smugness” and confidence at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the truth couldn't be far from the supposed act he put on, keeping with the spirit of the mixed martial arts event.

Some other pictures showed him interacting with the crowd in attendance or flaunting a thumbs-up sign in the stands, Trump's gestures of “resilience, solidarity and strength” were all a facade put on to hide his antithetical inner feelings.

Extending gratitude to supporters, many of whom stood by his side during Thursday's guilty verdict, Trump raised his fist in solidarity. However, James claimed that his actions “lack congruence, suggesting he is trying to present in opposition to his inner feelings.”

Body language expert analyses Trump's UFC 302 appearance

James called out his supposedly “least convincing gesture," referencing a picture featuring a “smiling” Trump standing between UFC fighters before the matches. Calling out his not-so “spontaneous signal of happiness,” the body language expert analysed, “It looks like a rigid overkill gesture here that comes with a side order of what looks like tension or stress.”

In yet another photo, the presumptive Republican nominee hoping for a second presidential term this fall flashed his “smug” appearance, which James slammed as his "signature 'pouch' smile, where the lips are clamped and raised, making the chin look like a pouch and making a look of being smug."

Even though Trump appears to maintain eye contact with the fans, James claimed his “expression looks less about smugness and more a recognition of his problems and how he is trying to battle through them,” as he kept his arms down, with his eye-crinkling at display.

Donald Trump's appearance at the martial arts fight in New Jersey came a day after Stormy Daniels' interview with The Mirror US hit the Internet. Breaking her silence on his guilty verdicts, the former adult actress said, “I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter.” She also hit back at the White House hopeful with claims that he was “utterly out of touch with reality.”