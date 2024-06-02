‘Are you f--king stupid’: Adele hits back at homophobic heckler yelling ‘Pride sucks’ at Las Vegas residency

Adele was quick to shut down an aggressive fan at one of her Las Vegas residency shows on Saturday, June 1, i.e. the first day of Pride Month. A clip of the ‘Someone Like You' songstress clapping back at the audience member shouting homophobic remarks at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace has now gone viral on social media. Adele slams a homophobic fan in the audience at her June 1 Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

Although the English singer was busy enjoying the night, performing some of her most cherished hits, including ‘Hello’ and ‘Rolling in the Deep’ and engaging in heartfelt interactions with guests at the concert, things soon took an abrupt turn.

The whole scene shifted as the melodious evening blew up into a sweary conflict, with Adele shutting down a fan attending her show when she heard them yelling, “Pride sucks.”

Here's how Adele responded to the homophobic heckler at her Las Vegas concert

The 36-year-old Grammy-winning crooner didn't hold back for a second and went off against the person, screaming the insensitive statement during her show. She quickly responded, “Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?”

This incident unfolded at Adele's Las Vegas show, as June opened its chapter in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. The month is annually dedicated to Pride Month celebrations, commemorating lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender lives, in addition to other representations on the wide spectrum of Pride. The LGBTQ Pride Month- dates back to the 1969 Stonewall riots, which kicked off on June 28, 1969. Thereafter, the first Pride marches started in full swing on the same date the following year.

Reactions to Adele slamming the homophobic audience member

As the video of Adele lashing out at the homophobic fan at her show did its rounds on the Internet, social media users instantly showered her with praises. A flurry of comments and tweets like, “And that's why she's mother” and “Adele always speaks her mind, that's why I lover her, she doesn't give af" swirled on X/Twitter. Many hailed her actions “iconic” and again crowned her their “queen” for being a “good ally.”

Another X user wrote, “To have ADELE of all people go off on you means you REALLY said something wrong. To be homophobic during Pride month, too, is ridiculous. In the year of 2024 too. Smh…”

Adele's solidarity with the LGBTQ+ causes

This isn't the first instance wherein the evergreen artist has demonstrated solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. As a staunch advocate for the cause, she's consistently shown her allyship with the queer community.

In 2011, she performed at Pride in London for free. Moreover, ever-vocal about her support for queer causes, she extended her solidarity in 2016 by dedicating a Belgium show to those affected by the tragic shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. “The LGBTQ community, they're like my soulmates since I was really young, so I'm very moved by it,” the Send My Love hitmaker said at the time.

CNN called the heart-rending tragedy at the Orlando gay nightclub “the deadliest mass shooting in the United States and the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11,” as an American-born man pledging allegiance to ISIS killed 49 people and wounded at least 53 in the packed club at around 2 am.