Food banks across the United States are seeing a sharp rise in the number of families seeking food assistance ahead of Thanksgiving this year. From Texas to Virginia, Florida and California, food banks are reporting a growing number of people looking for help as they struggle to afford groceries and prepare holiday meals.

US families turn to food banks for Thanksgiving meals as grocery costs rise and food assistance declines. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The increase in demand comes as the cost of a Thanksgiving meal has risen by 6% this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. At the same time, more than 5 million Americans have lost food assistance since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act became law in July 2025, according to CBS News.

Texas food bank sees more than 5,400 families seeking food

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

In Texas, thousands of cars lined up outside AT&T Stadium on November 20, where volunteers organised a large food distribution event ahead of Thanksgiving. The event took place in the stadium's parking lot, where the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

Deep Dive Why are more families turning to US food banks before Thanksgiving? Food banks are seeing higher demand as Thanksgiving meal costs have risen 6% and more than 5 million Americans have lost food assistance since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act became law in July 2025. How many families sought food at the Tarrant Area Food Bank's Thanksgiving event? More than 5,400 families attended the food distribution event in North Texas, exceeding the food bank's estimate of about 4,000. The organisation brought in additional food to meet demand. What has driven up the cost of Thanksgiving groceries? The American Farm Bureau Federation reported a 6% rise in the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Senator Chris Van Hollen blamed tariffs and the conflict with Iran for higher prices, including a 10% increase in turkey prices.

The event was organised by the Tarrant Area Food Bank, a non-profit organisation that serves 13 counties in North Texas. The food bank had initially expected around 4,000 families to attend its annual mega market. However, demand was much higher than expected, with more than 5,400 families showing up to collect food. The organisation had to bring in additional food to meet the needs of the larger crowd.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read

{{^usCountry}} Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, said the demand was higher than she had expected. She also said the first car in the queue had arrived at around 10 pm the previous night, showing how early families were willing to wait to receive food. "That tells us they need food," Butner said, adding, "Who does that unless they're hungry?" Virginia food banks also report rising demand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, said the demand was higher than she had expected. She also said the first car in the queue had arrived at around 10 pm the previous night, showing how early families were willing to wait to receive food. "That tells us they need food," Butner said, adding, "Who does that unless they're hungry?" Virginia food banks also report rising demand {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The rise in demand for food assistance is not limited to Texas. Food banks in several other parts of the country are also seeing more families seeking help.

In Virginia, an estimated 3,000 families turned to food banks for food assistance. Virginia State Senator Mike Jones said food banks had distributed more food than ever before.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We've given away more food than we ever have in the past," Jones said.

Thanksgiving meal costs rise 6% as families struggle with expenses

One of the major reasons behind the increase in demand is the rising cost of Thanksgiving food this year. The cost of preparing a Thanksgiving meal has increased by 6% in 2026, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

More than 5 million Americans have lost food aid since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act became law in July 2025, according to CBS News. The loss of food assistance means many households have fewer resources available to buy groceries, adding to the pressure of rising food costs.

Texas mother struggles to afford groceries for her family

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lauren Sevier, a Texas mother of four boys, said she was struggling to manage household expenses and afford food for her family. She explained that her family often has to choose between buying groceries and purchasing other essential items, such as shoes for her children.

"It's either groceries, or you know, we get a pair of shoes," Sevier said. She is also hoping to make the food she receives from the food bank last beyond Thanksgiving, showing that the assistance is needed for more than just the holiday meal.