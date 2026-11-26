Food banks across the United States are seeing a sharp rise in the number of families seeking food assistance ahead of Thanksgiving this year. From Texas to Virginia, Florida and California, food banks are reporting a growing number of people looking for help as they struggle to afford groceries and prepare holiday meals.
The increase in demand comes as the cost of a Thanksgiving meal has risen by 6% this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. At the same time, more than 5 million Americans have lost food assistance since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act became law in July 2025, according to CBS News.
Texas food bank sees more than 5,400 families seeking food
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In Texas, thousands of cars lined up outside AT&T Stadium on November 20, where volunteers organised a large food distribution event ahead of Thanksgiving. The event took place in the stadium's parking lot, where the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.
Deep Dive
Why are more families turning to US food banks before Thanksgiving?
How many families sought food at the Tarrant Area Food Bank's Thanksgiving event?
What has driven up the cost of Thanksgiving groceries?
The event was organised by the Tarrant Area Food Bank, a non-profit organisation that serves 13 counties in North Texas. The food bank had initially expected around 4,000 families to attend its annual mega market. However, demand was much higher than expected, with more than 5,400 families showing up to collect food. The organisation had to bring in additional food to meet the needs of the larger crowd.
Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, said the demand was higher than she had expected. She also said the first car in the queue had arrived at around 10 pm the previous night, showing how early families were willing to wait to receive food. "That tells us they need food," Butner said, adding, "Who does that unless they're hungry?"
Virginia food banks also report rising demand{{/usCountry}}
Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, said the demand was higher than she had expected. She also said the first car in the queue had arrived at around 10 pm the previous night, showing how early families were willing to wait to receive food. "That tells us they need food," Butner said, adding, "Who does that unless they're hungry?"
Virginia food banks also report rising demand{{/usCountry}}
The rise in demand for food assistance is not limited to Texas. Food banks in several other parts of the country are also seeing more families seeking help.
In Virginia, an estimated 3,000 families turned to food banks for food assistance. Virginia State Senator Mike Jones said food banks had distributed more food than ever before.
"We've given away more food than we ever have in the past," Jones said.
Thanksgiving meal costs rise 6% as families struggle with expenses
One of the major reasons behind the increase in demand is the rising cost of Thanksgiving food this year. The cost of preparing a Thanksgiving meal has increased by 6% in 2026, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
More than 5 million Americans have lost food aid since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act became law in July 2025, according to CBS News. The loss of food assistance means many households have fewer resources available to buy groceries, adding to the pressure of rising food costs.
Texas mother struggles to afford groceries for her family
Lauren Sevier, a Texas mother of four boys, said she was struggling to manage household expenses and afford food for her family. She explained that her family often has to choose between buying groceries and purchasing other essential items, such as shoes for her children.
"It's either groceries, or you know, we get a pair of shoes," Sevier said. She is also hoping to make the food she receives from the food bank last beyond Thanksgiving, showing that the assistance is needed for more than just the holiday meal.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.