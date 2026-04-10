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US, India agree to further cooperation under Pax Silica

US, India agree to further cooperation under Pax Silica

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 01:03 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, India and the US on Thursday agreed to further their cooperation under Pax Silica and broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals.

US, India agree to further cooperation under Pax Silica

The issues figured during discussions Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had here with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S Helberg.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a productive meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg @UnderSecE. They agreed to take forward cooperation under Pax Silica and the broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals," the Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

India formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February, marking a significant step in technology cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

Pax Silica brings strategic partnerships and coordinated action across every layer of the supply chain.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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