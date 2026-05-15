New York, A 27-year-old Indian-origin man, who founded an outlaw motorcycle gang called 'Punjabi Devils', has been sentenced to over five years in prison on charges of unlawful dealing of firearms and possession of a machine gun. US: Indian-origin founder of outlaw biker gang 'Punjabi Devils' sentenced for gun trafficking

Jashanpreet Singh of Lodi, California, was sentenced Monday by US District Judge Dale Drozd to five years and four months in prison for unlawful dealing of firearms and unlawful possession of a machine gun, US Attorney Eric Grant said Thursday.

According to court documents, Singh was the founder of the Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club, a Stockton-based outlaw motorcycle gang associated with the Hells Angels, a California-based global outlaw motorcycle club.

In June last year, Singh attempted to sell several weapons to an undercover officer, including a short-barrelled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. A search of Singh's residence resulted in the discovery of additional firearms, including a machine gun, another machine gun conversion device, and a silencer.

Officers also discovered a single pineapple-style capped and fused hand grenade, as well as what law enforcement believed was a military electronic-capped claymore mine. The explosives ordinance detail of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department bomb team destroyed these items at the scene.

Initially, Singh faced state charges in San Joaquin County related to these offences. In July 2025, he failed to appear in court, and the state court issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Later that month, the FBI received an alert from the US Customs and Border Protection that Singh had booked a ticket to India and was scheduled to depart from the San Francisco International Airport on July 26, 2025, when officers located and arrested Singh at the airport before he could flee.

Singh remains in federal custody.

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