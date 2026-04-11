US-Iran ceasefire talks: Why JD Vance leading the Islamabad talks is not good news - Expert explains

Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad, warned Tehran not to ‘play’ Washington on Friday. This comes as President Donald Trump tasked Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to mediate talks in Pakistan.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance boards Air Force Two for expected departure to Pakistan for talks on Iran(via REUTERS)

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“If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” Vance told reporters before boarding Air Force Two to make his way to the talks in Pakistan. But he added, “If they’re gonna try and play us, then they’re gonna find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

FOLLOW: US Iran War LIVE: Iranian delegation reaches Pak for peace talks with US, JD Vance on the way

Vance also said that Trump “gave us some pretty clear guidelines” on how talks should go, but he didn’t elaborate. He did not take questions from reporters traveling with him.

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{{^usCountry}} The VP's trip comes days after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. However, Israel's attack on Lebanon has put the deal at risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The VP's trip comes days after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. However, Israel's attack on Lebanon has put the deal at risk. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why JD Vance is bad news for the US - Expert weighs in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why JD Vance is bad news for the US - Expert weighs in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a controversial figure, is part of Tehran's team in Islamabad, and the stakes could not be higher. If talks collapse, the temporary truce may expire, potentially reigniting a broader conflict that Trump has warned could result in a scenario where ‘a whole civilization will die’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a controversial figure, is part of Tehran's team in Islamabad, and the stakes could not be higher. If talks collapse, the temporary truce may expire, potentially reigniting a broader conflict that Trump has warned could result in a scenario where ‘a whole civilization will die’. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More: Iran's last-minute, 2-point caveat for talks with US in Islamabad: Stop Lebanon war, and unfreeze assets

The decision to send Vance instead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sparked debate in policy circles. Jonathan Wachtel, a former US mission advisor to the United Nations, criticized the move.

“Elevating the talks to the vice presidential level raises the stakes unnecessarily and, worse, rewards this murderous regime's attempt to dictate who sits across the table. You never allow an adversary to choose your negotiating team," he said, as per The Daily Mail.

The White House has rejected claims that Tehran influenced the decision.“It's utterly false and peddled to attempt to quash negotiations,” an official said. “President Trump asked Vice President Vance to lead the negotiations.”

Iran's 10-point plan at the center of the meeting

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According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Iran submitted a 10-point proposal that was revised to align with a US 15-point framework, including potential concessions on enriched uranium.

Read More: 'Only reason they are alive today…': Trump goes ballistic ahead of US-Iran negotiations, as Vance heads to Islamabad

Still, major sticking points remain, especially Iran’s nuclear ambitions and control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint.

As Vance made his way to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said in a social media post that a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel is targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, and the release of blocked Iranian assets “must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.” He did not elaborate further.

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(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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