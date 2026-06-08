US issues heat advisory for two states as ‘dangerous’ temperatures soar; NWS warning and safety tips here

The United States has released a warning for two states preparing for “dangerous” temperatures on Monday, June 8. The US states which have been alerted are Texas and Oklahoma.

US heat advisory: Drink ample fluids to stay hydrated during extreme heat conditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued this warning on Monday, stating that two states in the US are anticipating heat index temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” the NWS warning states.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Meanwhile, in Kansas, the advisory pertains to the counties of Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Platte, Clay, Jackson, Miami, Linn, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass, Pettis, Cooper, Bates, and Henry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Recommendations to be followed during heart wave {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recommendations to be followed during heart wave {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stay hydrated: Ensure you consume ample fluids.

Seek cool shelter: Remain in an air-conditioned space.

Avoid direct sun exposure: Protect yourself and check on at-risk relatives and neighbors.

Child and pet welfare: Always remember to protect young children and pets by never leaving them unattended in vehicles, particularly during extreme heat when the interior of cars can reach dangerously high temperatures.

Exercise caution outdoors: Take additional precautions if you are working or spending time outside.

Consider the timing: When feasible, postpone strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

Recognize the warning signs: Be aware of the indicators of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Stay cool with clothing: Choose lightweight and loose-fitting garments for greater comfort.

To minimize risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) advises scheduling regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Anyone who is affected by heat should be relocated to a cool and shaded place. In case of an emergency, dial 911.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON