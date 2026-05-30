US Judge orders removal of Trump's name from Kennedy Center, says only Congress can rename it

A judge on Friday ordered the removal of President Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, ruling that the iconic Washington venue cannot be renamed without an act of Congress.

The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is seen following a media tour intended to show building damage, April 22, 2026, in Washington.(AP)

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US District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington directed the Trump administration to take down all physical signage bearing Trump’s name and to eliminate any references to a "Trump Kennedy Center" from official materials within 14 days.

"The Kennedy Center's organic statute makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board's unilateral say-so," Cooper wrote. "Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it."

The judge added: "(The) court does not purport to dictate how the Center should be run, nor does it prescribe any particular plan for the institution — construction, closure, or otherwise — moving forward." Cooper ruled in a lawsuit brought by Ohio Democratic U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty, a member of the Kennedy Center's board by virtue of her position in Congress.

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{{^usCountry}} The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump plans to renovate the center, part of a broader push by the Republican leader to reshape Washington's monumental core. He also intends to erect a 250-foot (76-meter) arch and to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the site of the demolished East ​Wing of the White ​House. Those efforts also face court challenges. A federal appeals court has allowed the Trump administration to move ahead with building the ballroom as ​it considers the case. (Reporting by Mike Scarcella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Edmund Klamann) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump plans to renovate the center, part of a broader push by the Republican leader to reshape Washington's monumental core. He also intends to erect a 250-foot (76-meter) arch and to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the site of the demolished East ​Wing of the White ​House. Those efforts also face court challenges. A federal appeals court has allowed the Trump administration to move ahead with building the ballroom as ​it considers the case. (Reporting by Mike Scarcella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Edmund Klamann) {{/usCountry}}

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