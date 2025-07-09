US launches $250 Visa Integrity Fee: Will Trump's latest move impact Indian tourists, students, H-1B workers?

President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which went into effect on July 4, introduced a $250 Visa Integrity Fee, marking yet another shift in US immigration policy. Similar to a security deposit, the charge is subject to annual changes based on inflation and may be reimbursed to applicants who meet specific requirements. It is interpreted as an effort by the Trump administration to enforce US immigration regulations on applicants. Visa Integrity Fee: The US-based immigration consulting company Fragomen said that the Visa Integrity Fee is a component of a larger reform of charges associated with travel(REUTERS)

Ready to pay $250 Visa Integrity Fee?

According to a report by Fragomen, applicants have to pay a fix amount of $250 at the time of visa approval. The $250 fee (about ₹21,400) will go into effect in fiscal year 2025.

DHS has the power to increase this cost above the base level via future regulations. This is a recurring expense that is adjusted to inflation, and starting in 2026, the fee will rise yearly in tandem with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Who has to pay Visa Integrity Fee?

According to the law, “any alien issued a non-immigrant visa” will pay the amount, that will be collected by the Department of Homeland Security.

The non-immigrant visa categories that will be subject to the charge, include the B-1/B-2 (tourist/business), F and M (student), H-1B (work), and J (exchange) visas. The surcharge does not apply to diplomatic visas (A and G categories).

Is Visa Integrity Fee refundable?

In contrast to regular visa application fees, most travelers are not eligible for a waiver, reduction, or exemption of the Visa Integrity Fee. If applicants faithfully adhere to all visa requirements, such as rejecting unapproved employment and leaving the US within five days of their authorized stay, they can be entitled to a refund, unless they have legally altered their status or obtained a valid extension.

The charge, which is generally regarded as a security deposit, is intended to incentivize foreign visitors to behave lawfully during their time in the United States.

The US-based immigration consulting company Fragomen said that the Visa Integrity Fee is a component of a larger reform of charges associated with travel, which includes:

A $24 fee for arrival/departure data on the I-94

An ESTA cost of $13 under the Visa Waiver Program

A $30 EVUS tax is imposed on some Chinese citizens.

How Visa Integrity Fee refundable affect Indians?

The financial effect is significant for Indian applicants. At the moment, a B-1/B-2 visa costs $185, or roughly ₹15,855. The overall cost of the visa might increase by 2.5 times, to about $472 (about ₹40,456), with the additional charges.