Does Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' provide tax relief on Social Security income? Here are FAQs

The Donald Trump administration on July 1 announced what it claims is the most significant tax relief package ever offered to senior citizens in the US. According to the official statement, the new ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ is a boon for over 88 per cent of those seniors who receive Social Security income. With this bill, they will be provided tax relief, which means no levy will be deducted on their Social Security benefits. US President Donald Trump holds his cap as he stands at a balcony at the White House in Washington, DC,(REUTERS)

Trump’s Council of Economic Advisors have released a new report that elaborates on the financial nitty-gritties of the new bill. It states that the new One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) has delivered on Trump’s promise of tax relief on Social Security income. However, the tax break can only be availed by senior citizens aged over 64 years.

Moreover, this tax relief does not come free from terms and conditions. Only those who fit the criteria can avail 100 per cent tax break, while others may get partial deductions. It is also to be noted that this tax break will only be applicable till Trump holds the President’s office, i.e., till 2028.

Terms and conditions of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill

According to the report published by the Council of Economic Advisors, the bill will provide a $6,000 tax deduction for individuals who are aged 64 years and above, who currently pay income tax on their Social Security benefit. However, for those earning more than $75,000, or $150,000 for couples, will experience a few deductions on the tax relief.

For example, individuals with an income over $175,000, or $250,000 in the case of couples, will not be able to avail of any benefit on the tax relief. Meanwhile, there will be a $60 deduction on the relief for every $1000 in additional income, if it crosses the above-mentioned threshold of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples.

While there have been debates on how useful the new OBBB could be for citizens in America, it is clear that the relief will only be beneficial for those middle-class seniors who pay tax on their Social Security. On the other hand, those who live in poverty and are already exempted from paying taxes will receive no additional benefits from this bill, stated a Daily Mail report, citing Marc Goldwein from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. It has also been reported that almost 64 per cent of seniors do not pay taxes on Social Security, according to the White House's analysis.

While this bill might have provided a tax relief on Social Security, it does not fulfil Trump’s promises as it comes with terms and conditions.

