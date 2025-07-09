The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated that only 2.7 million immigration cases have been processed in the second quarter of FY2025, marking an 18% year-on-year drop and a 12% slip from the previous quarter, reported Financial Express. US immigration system under increasing strain with visa, Green Card delays (Unsplash - representational image)

From green cards to work permits, applicants across categories are surely in a limbo right now. The sharp slowdown signals not just bureaucratic delays but also rising human stakes in an already shaken immigration landscape.

What we know

The situation has affected over 34,000 immigration cases, which remain untouched, reported Newsweek. That's not it, as processing times for green card replacements (Form I-90) have ballooned to over eight months, leaving thousands of lawful permanent residents without valid documentation.

Meanwhile, delays for work permits (Form I-765) have more than doubled in just one quarter, affecting immigrants’ ability to legally earn a living and placing additional strain on employers and families alike, the report added.

Even the employment-based visa space is struggling to keep up. Form I-129 delays are slowing down the approval of H-1B and L-1 visas, leading to both skilled workers and companies who are depending on them.

To make matters worse, USCIS has paused its Streamlined Case Processing program, halting a key automation effort that once sped up simpler cases. This has led to a ripple effect: slower approvals, fewer decisions and growing uncertainty. Also, to note, the advance parole applications (Form I-131) are a rare exception. Indeed, for immigrants, the consequences aren’t just bureaucratic—they’re deeply personal, affecting everything from their work and travel to safety and stability.

FAQs

Why are US immigration delays worsening in 2025?

USCIS is facing record backlogs and has paused automation.

Which immigration forms are hit hardest by the slowdown?

Forms I-90, I-765 and I-129 are seeing the longest processing delays this quarter.

3.Any immigration category seen improvement this quarter?

As per data, advance parole applications (Form I-131) saw a slight reduction in pending cases.