USCIS announces 540-day extension of immigrant work permits, here's what to know

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Thursday the extension of for certain immigrant work permits, including India. The USCIS issued a temporary final rule that automatically extends the validity period for Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs). According to the new rule, effective April 8, the validity period will extend from 180 days to 540 days. The USCIS issued a temporary final rule that automatically extends the validity period for Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs).(Representational Image)

USCIS announces 540-day extension of EADs

According to the temporary change, two groups will receive the extended validity period- those who filed applications for Form I-765 on or after October 27, 2023, with the application still pending on April 8, 2024, and those who will file Form I-765 applications between April 8, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

This change will avoid the loss of employment status for EAD holders facing a potential April 24, 2024, loss of status. As a result of the temporary rule, qualifying immigrants will be able to retain their employment eligibility for an additional 360-day period till the time their EADs are renewed.

USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou said of the latest rule, “Over the last year, the USCIS workforce reduced processing times for most EAD categories, supporting an overall goal to improve work access to eligible individuals. However, we also received a record number of employment authorization applications, impacting our renewal mechanisms,” in a statement released Thursday.

“Temporarily lengthening the existing automatic extension up to 540 days will avoid lapses in employment authorizations. At the same time, this rule provides DHS with an additional window to consider long-term solutions by soliciting public comments, and identifying new strategies to ensure those noncitizens eligible for employment authorization can maintain that benefit,” Jaddou added.

